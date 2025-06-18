Share
Jim Acosta attends the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 27, 2024.
Jim Acosta attends the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 27, 2024. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images)

White House Fires Back After 'Disgraceful' Jim Acosta Takes Sick Shot at Trump's Deceased Ex-Wife

 By Samuel Short  June 18, 2025 at 7:37am
Ex-CNN host Jim Acosta continues to sink to new lows.

On a special episode of “The Contrarian” with host Jennifer Rubin in honor of the left’s “No Kings” Day, Acosta spoke to Rubin and fellow guest, White House correspondent April Ryan, about a number of topics, including deportations carried about by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

On the topic of illegal immigration, Costa made one especially bad joke at the expense of President Donald Trump’s deceased ex-wife, Ivana Trump.

“I got a question, though. Where are the ICE raids at the Trump properties?” Acosta posed to Rubin and Ryan.

“Can somebody call ICE on the Trump golf course in Virginia? You’re telling me there’s nobody in there that is undocumented or has some kind of squirreliness going on with their paperwork?” he continued.

Acosta then went after Trump’s marriage history as both his current wife, Melania Trump, and Ivana Trump are immigrants.

Should Jim Acosta apologize?

“How many immigrants has he married? He’s got one buried at his golf course in New Jersey. Isn’t she buried by the first hole or the second tee or something like that?” Acosta asked the two women.

The joke played well with Ryan and Rubin but looked quite awful for Acosta.

Even when spouses of presidents are alive and well, it comes off as crude and underhanded to attack them when they are only guilty of being married to the person in office.

This was a new low for a reporter who quite literally had to have the microphone taken from him like a child during a news conference in 2018.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clearly felt the same way, telling Fox News, “Jim Acosta is a disgraceful human being.”

According to Fox, Ivana Trump was buried at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, after her death in 2022.

Related:
CNN Admits Big Pharma Underwrites Programming, Claims Trump HHS Rule Could 'Cripple' Network

The remark really showed where Acosta’s priorities are and who he thinks is worthy is chastisement and who is worthy of protecting.

Instead of heaping scorn on the awful people ICE is deporting — rapists, murderers, human and drug traffickers — Acosta would rather defend those people and take shots at the dead ex-wife of the president.

In January, Acosta left CNN rather than see his broadcast moved to a later time.

This is one step above CNN outright firing him for being an awful reporter, but it should still tell the public something if a network like that is trying to keep him out of the limelight.

Ivana Trump was the mother of the president’s older children, Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. Acosta was not just jabbing at the president; he was insulting a mother whose children are still here and loved her.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




