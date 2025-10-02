Share
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, right, fired back after Pope Leo XIV, left, said a person cannot be pro-life but support the inhumane treatment of illegal immigrants.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, right, fired back after Pope Leo XIV, left, said a person cannot be pro-life but support the inhumane treatment of illegal immigrants.

White House Fires Back Against Pope's 'Pro-Life' Jab: 'We're Upholding the Law'

 By Jack Davis  October 2, 2025 at 10:35am
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back against Pope Leo XIV and his criticism of American immigration policy Wednesday.

During an interview, the pope, without mentioning any names, indicated that support for the death penalty and treating illegal immigrants in a way they do not like could contradict claims of being pro-life.

“Someone who says, ‘I’m against abortion,’ but says, ‘I’m in favor of the death penalty,’ is not really pro-life,” the pope said in an interview released this week.

“So,” he added, “someone who says that ‘I’m against abortion, but I’m in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants who are in the United States,’ I don’t know if that’s pro-life.”

Leavitt fired back when asked by a reporter about the comments.

“I would reject there is inhumane treatment of illegal immigrants in the United States under this administration,” Leavitt said in a video posted to X.

“There was, however, significant inhumane treatment of illegal immigrants in the previous administration, as they were being trafficked and raped and beaten, and in many cases killed over our United States Southern border,” she said.

“We also look at the inhumane treatment at the hands of some of these illegal immigrants that took place under the previous administration, as well,” she said, noting the murder of college student Laken Riley at the hands of an illegal immigrant.

Leavitt said the Trump administration “is trying to enforce our nation’s laws in the most humane way possible.”

“We’re upholding the law, and we’re doing that on … behalf of the people of our country,” she said.

As noted by Politico, Leavitt is Catholic.

Trump “has done more to protect innocent life than any president in history,” Leavitt has said, according to the Latino News Network. She was referring to Trump’s opposition to abortion.

“We welcome the Pope’s support for protecting innocent life,” she said, “and hope he will continue to advocate for the unborn.”

As noted by The Washington Post, the pope indicated displeasure with comments from Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during a gathering of military leaders.

“This way of speaking is concerning, because it shows, every time, an increase of tension,” Leo said.

“This wording, like going from minister of defense to minister of war. Let’s hope it’s just a figure of speech. Of course, there you have a style of governance meaning to show strength, so as to pile up pressure. Let’s hope this works and that there isn’t war. One always needs to work toward peace,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




