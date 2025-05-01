White House Fires Off Sizzling Response to Kamala Harris' First Speech Since Election: 'It Was a Great Reminder ...'

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller used Thursday’s media briefing to absolutely obliterate former Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Wednesday, Harris gave her first public address since losing the 2024 election to President Donald Trump. This was quintessential Harris with all the cringe-worthy cackling and word salads many have come to loathe.

Miller was asked about the speech and Harris’ remarks criticizing President Donald Trump and his policies.

“I think it was a great reminder to the American people of just how blessed we all are that the leader sitting in the Oval Office today is President Donald Trump and not President Kamala Harris,” Miller told the White House Press Corps.

Miller said the speech was a “helpful reminder,” that a Harris presidency would have been a “travesty” and “a tragedy.”

“It would have been the end of America,” he said plainly.

“If we continued on this road of radical regulation, choking off American energy, sending our supply chains to foreign countries, taxing our economy to death, pushing this cancerous, woke ideology on our children, ending merit, ending scientific innovation, ending public safety … you know, everyone goes to the stores these days, everything’s locked up.

“Criminals roam free. The law-abiding citizens under the previous administration were punished while gang bangers were given red carpet treatment — Democrats, of course, are still giving gang bangers red carpet treatment — and then the border invasion,” Miller said, listing all the things Harris had done along with former President Joe Biden.

“If those policies had continued, it would have been the end of the American republic,” he stated once again.

He then got to what Harris should really be saying.

“The only thing Americans want to hear from Kamala Harris is an apology for joining Joe Biden — and remember she was the border czar — joining Joe Biden in aiding and abetting the invasion of our country. And we’re never going to stop talking about this, because what they did to this country is unforgivable,” Miller said, excoriating Harris and Biden.

He proceeded to call the previous administration’s work “an eternal stain on the Democrat Party.”

After listing countless instances of evil due to that border policy like murder, rape, and drug trafficking, Miller said he felt proud to come to work for a leader like Trump who actually had American citizens as his top priority.

The entire monologue was absolutely eloquent and music to the ears of any Trump supporter.

Miller verbally brutalized Harris in just three minutes.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt put the cherry on top of Miller’s onslaught, adding, “We encourage Kamala Harris to continue going out and do speaking engagements.”

Did Harris think the American people would forget about her time as vice president? There are still people being impacted by her choices in office having lost loved ones to illegal immigrant murderers and rapists.

Harris shouldn’t criticize Trump, but if she insists, we are going to get more great moments like this one from Miller.

