White House Forced to Answer Tough Questions as Biden Enjoys Second Straight Vacation

Americans live under an oligarchy of unelected federal operatives commonly known as the deep state. In fact, Joe Biden’s presidency confirms that those deep state operatives prefer corrupt figureheads who will do their bidding.

On the bright side, at least White House officials still recognize the need to lie about it.

According to Fox News, White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby gave an unpersuasive answer to a reporter’s question about Biden’s comically light schedule and multi-week vacations, which give the unmistakable appearance of a president who has abdicated his responsibilities.

The question came from Newsmax’s James Rosen during a Monday teleconference.

“The president’s public comportment and the paucity of events on his public schedule, as on this very day, have fostered a public perception that Mr. Biden is increasingly disengaged from the presidency,” Rosen said. “Time and again, the question I am hearing from members of the general public, and which I put to you here, Admiral, is: Who is running the country?”

“Is he a ceremonial figure in some sense at this point?” the journalist added.

Monday marked the three-year anniversary of the Abbey Gate terrorist attack that killed 13 U.S. service members in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Instead of paying his respects at Arlington National Cemetery, as former President Donald Trump did, Biden spent the day on vacation at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

And the Delaware vacation came after the president spent all of last week relaxing in California.

Despite Biden’s obvious disengagement, Kirby had the audacity to act surprised by Rosen’s question.

“James, now you know better than that. I mean, my goodness, he talked to Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi [of India] today,” Kirby said of the president. “He had calls with leaders in the region and in Europe, President Zelenskyy, last week. He monitored in real time what was going on over the weekend. I mean, come on.”

“The president is on vacation, but you can never unplug from a job like that, nor does he try to,” the dishonest advisor continued. “He’s very much in command of making sure we can continue to protect our national security interests here at home and certainly overseas.”

Very much in command? Kirby doth protest too much.

After all, since the infamous June 27 debate, everyone can see it. The president does not have the mental capacity to perform the job. Democratic elites confirmed as much when they carried out a coup that drove Biden from the 2024 presidential race.

In fact, to heighten the contrast between the moribund 46th president and his energetic predecessor, side-by-side photos of Biden reclining at the beach and Trump laying a wreath at Arlington began circulating Monday on the social media platform X.

In short, deep state operatives like Kirby recognize that for appearances’ sake they still must lie about Biden’s engagement level.

Thus, Kirby lied. And did he not seem to care if anyone noticed. That is the hallmark of a very brazen and powerful oligarchy.

