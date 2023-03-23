White House Forced to Make Hilarious Edit to Biden Transcript After He Made Stunning Mistake

During his comments meant to celebrate Women’s History Month, President Joe Biden delivered such a wild gaffe that the White House had to doctor the official transcript of the event to paper it over.

During the Wednesday reception appearance alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden, and Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, Biden was going on about the things he thinks he has achieved as president when he put his foot in his mouth once again.

Amidst this list of purported achievements, Biden, who is a major gaffer, tried to make a point about how he has made the country safer from guns, but boy did he botch the line.

After being interrupted by applause in the room, Biden then said, “but this builds on other steps you’ve taken and we’ve taken, like the most significant gun safety law in 30 years to help keep guns out of the hands of — to help keep guns out of the hands of domestic political advisors.”

Wait… what? He kept guns “out of the hands of domestic political advisors”? Yes, that IS what he said.

Hilariously, he just kept rambling on without the first clue he had just screwed it all up.

But if you read the official White House transcript of the evening’s remarks, they were forced to make just a tiny correction, and this time they just crossed out Biden’s gaffe and added in what he was supposed to have said.

As Twitter user Greg Price noted:

Biden said yesterday that he worked to “keep guns out of the hands of domestic political advisers” and the White House was forced to make a hilarious edit to their transcript haha. pic.twitter.com/ZtshEnBjtp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 23, 2023

It turns out, Biden was supposed to say his administration worked to “keep guns out of the hands convicted domestic abusers.” But he just couldn’t read his giant teleprompter. At least he didn’t deliver another off-the-cuff story that is patently false, like he usually does.

Biden was having quite a battle with his teleprompter that evening. The Republican National Committee posted several short video clips of tongue-tied Joe:

Biden vs. the teleprompter: “Like Jill, the first lady, the first full-time lady, the first lady who works full-time in addition to being the first lady.”pic.twitter.com/7mVlxPBu7A — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 22, 2023

BIDEN: “Literally, as my sister would say, I wrote the Violence (unintelligible mumbling) with my own paw” pic.twitter.com/UTNN7UsKyG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 22, 2023

BIDEN: “Jill puts messages on my mirror while I’m shaving…one that was put in about a year ago was ‘stop trying to make me love you.'” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/do6aO4hUJi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 22, 2023

Sadly, this isn’t the first time that the White House has had to make an allowance for Biden’s gaffe-making.

To name just a few examples, in April of 2022, during his comments about the funding he was requesting for Ukraine, Biden delivered such a jumble of guttural sounds that the transcript had to correct him to make him more intelligible.

Just this year he botched the name of a pair of rivers in the American southwest. He was apparently not briefed ahead of time on how to pronounce the Gila and Washoe rivers — pronounced He-luh and Wa-sho respectively — during his comments to the National Association of Counties legislative conference in Washington in Feb. He made a hash out of both names, and it was the transcript to the rescue again.

Biden isn’t alone in having mouth problems.

Last September, Vice President Kamala Harris made a huge error in South Korea when during a visit to the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea, she said that the U.S. “shares a very important relationship” with the “Republic of North Korea.”

Of course, the official transcript papered it over and did the favor of eliminating the errant “North” in her speech as if it never even happened.

Then in December, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre embarrassed herself at her media briefing by pronouncing a keyword incorrectly that seems to show that she is completely unfamiliar with our system of government.

During her briefing, Jean-Pierre said that Congress passed a piece of bipartisan legislation in a “bi-carmel way.” Of course, she mangled the word “bicameral,” a word used to describe the makeup of our Congress — it being bicameral with one side being the House as the lower chamber, and other the Senate, or the upper chamber. It wasn’t just a single error, either. She mispronounced it at least three times as “bi-carmel,” so clearly it is a word with which she is woefully unfamiliar.

Jean-Pierre does this a lot, too. She has variously mispronounced armistice as “armtice,” and she garbled Nobel Prize as “noble prize.”

Sadly, this entire administration is one gaffe after another. Some of these are just embarrassing, others are even dangerous.

