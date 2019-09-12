SECTIONS
White House Hits Back After Left Stirs Controversy over Melania's Coat in 9/11 Photo: 'It's Ridiculous'

By Joe Saunders
Published September 12, 2019 at 9:20am
It’s a lot of flap over a button flap.

Liberal loathing has never been in short supply when it comes to the beautiful, multilingual wife of the president they despise, but anti-Trump Twitter users brought a new kind of disgrace on themselves Wednesday with a manufactured controversy over a coat first lady Melania Trump wore in a tweet posted by President Donald Trump to commemorate 9/11.

And a word from the White House sums the latest “controversy” best: “ridiculous.”

At issue, as USA Today reported, was a feature of the first lady’s outer garment.

The photo, which was not taken during the memorial ceremonies in Washington (the first lady wore a Ralph Lauren dress for those, USA Today reported), showed the president in a suit jacket and his wife in a long coat.

To some of the more deranged victims of Trump Derangement Syndrome, it appeared that Melania’s coat carried a sinister image of what appeared — to a sufficiently diseased mind — to be a plane-like object crashing into a tower.

So, clearly — if you looked really, really close — she was making fun of the 9/11 attacks!

No, the coat didn’t show anything of the kind.

As USA Today fashion writer Maria Puente explained, “If you enlarge the picture, you can make out the white trim tracing across her back, on the coat belt, and up and down the split in the coat back, which is closed with a button tab.”

In other words, it’s a standard design for a fashionable coat — apparently a topic about which the first lady’s legions of haters are supremely ignorant.

Do you think the critics of Melania’s coat are deranged?

In a statement, according to Puente, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham dismissed the whole tempest in a teapot.

“It’s ridiculous,” Grisham said.

Of course, that isn’t going to stop Melania haters from pursuing their mania. They’re still in a lather over the jacket the first lady wore in June of last year on the way to and from a visit to the southern border that bore the words, “I really don’t care, do u?”

As the flap over a button flap shows, they’re not wrapped too tight.

Joe Saunders
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
