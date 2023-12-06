Share
White House Interns Send Demand Letter to Biden: 'We Will No Longer Remain Silent'

 By George C. Upper III  December 6, 2023 at 8:57am
A group of 40 or more White House interns are demanding that President Joe Biden work toward a permanent cease-fire between the nation of Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas that wants to destroy it completely.

Or maybe not. The letter is signed “40+ White House & EOP Interns for Palestine” but it otherwise anonymous — meaning that there is no evidence that anyone supports its language beyond whoever wrote it.

Nonetheless, NBC News reported on the letter as if it were a legitimate piece of communication worthy of public attention.

“We heed the voices of the American people and call on the Administration to demand a permanent ceasefire,” said the letter, which NBC attributed to multiple “interns” without any external evidence. “We are not the decision makers of today, but we aspire to be the leaders of tomorrow, and we will never forget how the pleas of the American people have been heard and thus far, ignored.”

You can read the letter in its entirety below.

White House Letter by The Western Journal on Scribd

According to the letter, which makes no original arguments but merely recites hackneyed claims about Israel’s “genocidal response” to the barbaric October 7 attack by Hamas while ignoring the fact that Israel warned occupants of Gaza to evacuate prior to its ground war, it was written by interns who are “Palestinian, Jewish, Arab, Muslim, Christian, Black, Asian, Latine, White and Queer.”

Should Joe Biden listen to this supposed group of interns?

The letter also claims to come from interns representing at least ten White House offices, including both President Joe Biden’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’ executive offices.

It is addressed to both Biden and Harris.

Biden as recently as Tuesday showed no sign of budging on his support for Israel, stating simply that Hamas had ended the temporary cease-fire when it refused to release further hostages and accurately describing the terrorist organization as using “rape to terrorize women and girls.”

Reaction to the letter after the article’s author posted a link to it on X was largely dismissive.

The original 1988 charter published when Hamas was formed called for the “complete destruction of Israel as an essential condition for the liberation of Palestine and the establishment of a theocratic state based on Islamic law (Sharia),” according to a summary published in The Atlantic three days after the October 7 attack.

A revised charter issued in 2017 “differs little from its predecessor,” The Atlantic reported, despite its obvious effort to moderate its language to make it more acceptable to the international community.

George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture.
