White House Issues Blistering Response to Biden's First Interview Since Leaving Office: 'This Feels Like Abuse'

Joe Biden broke the tradition of former presidents not criticizing their successors soon after leaving office during an interview published Wednesday in which he took multiple shots at President Donald Trump.

White House communications director Steven Cheung was not pleased, posting on social media platform X that Biden appeared to have “lost all mental faculties.”

“Sadly, this feels like abuse,” Cheung concluded.

Biden, having overseen the least successful presidential term since Jimmy Carter, apparently felt compelled to defend his tenure and trash Trump.

Among other charges, the 46th president accused Trump of being guilty of “modern-day appeasement” in his policy toward Ukraine.

In other words, he likened Trump to Great Britain’s Neville Chamberlain, who infamously gave in to the land demands of Adolf Hitler in 1938 in the hopes of avoiding war. Hitler broke the Munich Agreement months later and plunged Europe into the Second World War, the BBC reported.

The BBC’s Nick Robinson also asked Biden what he thought of Trump’s contentious Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February.

Biden paused and looked down, apparently for dramatic effect, and responded, “I found it sort of beneath America, in the way that took place.”

By the way, Trump met with Zelenskyy again late last month at the Vatican ahead of Pope Francis’s funeral, and the U.S. and Ukraine have now entered into a natural resources agreement.

Biden also said of Trump, “The way we talk about now, that, ‘Well, this is the Gulf of America,’ or ‘Maybe we’re going to have to take back Panama … maybe we need to acquire Greenland … maybe Canada … What the hell’s going on here? What president ever talks like that? That’s not who we are.”

🚨Decrepit Joe Biden emerges from mothballs to trash Trump: Says Trump’s meeting with Zelensky, Gulf of America renaming were “beneath America.” This from the man whose admin facilitated the invasion of millions of illegals, wreaking havoc on the country. Joe Biden’s entire… pic.twitter.com/IoY0OzARb7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 7, 2025

Asked about Trump’s first 100 days in office, Biden responded, “I’ll let history judge that. I don’t see anything that was triumphant.”

So he said that history should judge, but went ahead and offered his assessment anyway.

BBC: He says his 100 days is a triumph. What does President Biden say about Trump’s first 100 days. Biden: I’ll let history judge that. I don’t see anything that was triumphant. pic.twitter.com/Iz2DGVH5vg — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) May 7, 2025

Cheung wrote on X, “Joe Biden is a complete disgrace to this country and the office he occupied. He has clearly lost all mental faculties and his handlers thought it’d be a good idea for him to do an interview and incoherently mumble his way through every answer.”

Joe Biden is a complete disgrace to this country and the office he occupied. He has clearly lost all mental faculties and his handlers thought it’d be a good idea for him to do an interview and incoherently mumble his way through every answer. Sadly, this feels like abuse. https://t.co/UKkysv1lKs — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) May 7, 2025

Even NBC News acknowledged, “At times Biden sounded hoarse and at one point apologized for a persistent cough and at other times he seemed to slur his words, a reminder of the disastrous presidential debate with Trump that ended his campaign for re-election in July last year.”

The former president did address his decision to leave the race and whether he should have left earlier.

“I don’t think it would have mattered. We left at a time when we had a good candidate. She was fully funded,” Biden said.

“And what happened was, what we had set out to do, no one thought we could do,” he continued. “And we’d become so successful in our agenda, it was hard to say, ‘Now I’m going to stop now.'”

Talk about delusional. “Success” in his agenda included creating the worst border crisis in U.S. history with approximately 10 million entering the country illegally, the worst inflation in 40 years, and the worst one-term deficit spending record (totaling $8.4 trillion) … ever.

Biden can try to rewrite history all he wants, but the truth is, Trump and his team are working effectively to clean up the terrible mess his predecessor left, both domestically and around the world.

