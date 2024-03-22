White House Issues Disgraceful Response to Video of Illegal Immigrant Mob Plowing Over Border Agents

The White House is taking heat after turning an outrageous breach of our border security in Texas into an attack on Republicans.

The incident that sparked the absurd White House reply occurred on Thursday when more than 100 illegal border crossers busted through the razor wire in El Paso and rushed the border, knocking over border guards, and streaming across the border, the New York Post reported.

According to reports, the Texas National Guard was trying to deal with the group of illegals when they rushed the soldiers and rushed toward the border.

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

Of course, all this happened thanks to Joe Biden’s disastrous, open-door border policy. So, how did Biden respond to all this?

He blamed Republicans, of course.

An official White House message was posted to X by Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins. “We are grateful for Border Patrol’s quick work to get the situation under control and apprehend the migrants.

“When the former President told Congressional Republicans to block the bipartisan border security agreement — he said to blame him for it,” the White House message exclaimed.

Is the border crisis Biden’s fault? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2024 Votes) No: 0% (6 Votes)

“Well he got his wish, and the result was chaos after Governor Abbott’s Operational Lone Star and razor wire were overrun yesterday. While we cannot comment on individual cases, anyone who does not have a legal basis to remain in the United States is promptly removed,” the White House concluded.

NEW: A White House spokesperson issued this statement to FOX regarding the El Paso violent migrant video: “We are grateful for Border Patrol’s quick work to get the situation under control and apprehend the migrants. When the former President told Congressional Republicans to… — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) March 22, 2024

Of course, the border bill that Biden was railing about would have done little to solve the problem of illegals streaming across the border. And it was defeated in the U.S. Senate in February.

The bill would have put $20 million into more border agents and more detention facilities. But not necessarily to stop border crossers. Instead, it was meant to fund processing them.

As Texas Sen. Ted Cruz noted at the time, that the bill “does not solve the problem,” The Hill reported.

“This bill was designed not to secure the border. Instead, this bill codified Joe Biden’s open borders,” Cruz said.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn, also of Texas, echoed Cruz and added, “The fact of the matter is we have no confidence, zero confidence, that the Biden administration will enforce the law when it comes to the border.”

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene labeled the bill a “migrant first” bill.

The Senate border surrender bill is MIGRANT FIRST with Americans footing the bill. Joe loves it because it’s a legalized fast track super highway for the world to invade America, NOT BORDER SECURITY. It doesn’t stop the flow it speeds it up. pic.twitter.com/3AdUeXtq8A — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 7, 2024

The truth is, when Biden came to office and rescinded nearly all of Donald Trump’s border security measures, he created this mess. But, clearly, Biden intends to use his own border crisis as a weapon to attack Donald Trump. The question is, will America fall for it?

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.