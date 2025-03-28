White House Issues Savage Response to Previously Deported Alien Felon's Arrest

Whoever is running the official White House account on social media platform X needs a raise.

On Thursday, the White House made a post depicting an illegal immigrant being arrested by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agent. It included a caricature done in the Studio Ghibli art style that artificial intelligence has recently learned.

The image looks absolutely hilarious. Users can scroll down to see the actual photos of the woman being arrested.

Before anyone starts to feel bad for this woman or finds the White House’s actions disturbing or callous in its treatment of a human being, note the information provided.

Virginia Basora-Gonzalez was previously convicted of trafficking fentanyl and was deported.

This is not a needy mother who came to the United States seeking a better life for her and her children.

She deals an incredibly deadly drug that has undoubtedly ruined lives and gotten people killed.

She entered the country once illegally, then broke the law again.

The White House post said she was arrested by ICE in Philadelphia.

The images of that arrest make the Studio Ghibli image even funnier. She had her photo taken while crying in handcuffs, wearing a hairnet, a black shirt, and sweatpants — exactly as the artwork above depicted her.

Everyone should be laughing at her expense, as she is a criminal of the worst kind.

Read the number the White House gives: 250,000 Americans die each year from fentanyl.

This woman did not feel bad when she was doing her part to add to that number. Why should we feel bad for her?

Tens of millions of people viewed this image, and the comments agree with that sentiment.

ICE is doing dangerous work to make our country safe again.

After the previous administration quite literally endorsed an invasion by traffickers, rapists, gangsters, and murders, ICE won’t find any shortage of work in the next four years.

Thursday saw President Donald Trump announce that Border Czar Tom Homan successfully apprehended a leader from the transnational crime gang MS13. Homan and Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem are making good on Trump’s promise of mass deportations.

If ICE and DHS are doing their jobs and helping make our country great again, why not let them have a laugh in the process?

