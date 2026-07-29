White House Issues Update After High-Stakes Meetings with Netanyahu and Zelenskyy

Meetings that took place Wednesday between President Donald Trump and two major foreign leaders were framed as positive.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, both of whom were in Washington to attend the funeral of the late Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, used the opportunity for Oval Office meetings with Trump.

“President Trump has concluded his meetings in the Oval Office with President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Both meetings were positive and productive!” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X.

President Trump has concluded his meetings in the Oval Office with President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Both meetings were positive and productive! — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 28, 2026

“A good meeting with President Trump @POTUS at the Oval Office. Thank you for everything we do together to protect the lives of Ukrainians and advance peace,” Zelenskyy posted on X.

“First and foremost, I offered President Trump our condolences on the passing of Lindsey Graham. He was a true friend of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy posted.

“The President and I discussed licenses for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help,” he posted.

A good meeting with President Trump @POTUS at the Oval Office. Thank you for everything we do together to protect the lives of Ukrainians and advance peace. First and foremost, I offered President Trump our condolences on the passing of Lindsey Graham. He was a true friend of… pic.twitter.com/56yoaeqb2B — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 28, 2026

“We also spoke about diplomacy – it’s important that the diplomatic process be reinvigorated. Our teams will arrange the details of their further communication. I am grateful to the United States for its firm support,” he wrote.

CBS News quoted a source connected with Netanyahu as also saying all went well.

“It was an extremely positive meeting,” the source said.

“The Prime Minister and President held an excellent and comprehensive discussion on the key issues of the day, first and foremost Iran. The leaders reaffirmed their ironclad commitment to ensuring that Iran never has nuclear weapons,” the source said.

ABC News quoted Netanyahu as saying his hour-long meeting with Trump was “one of the best conversations I’ve had” with Trump.

“It was a conversation of full partnership, of mutual support, with an understanding of the shared goal to ensure that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, and also other goals,” he said.

As noted by the Times of Israel, Trump had bristled over reports Netanyahu was coming to tell Trump about intelligence about Iranian activities at Pickaxe Mountain, a nuclear site.

A senior Israel official said the subject did not come up in the meeting.

National Public Diplomacy Directorate head Tzipi Hotovely said the idea Netanyahu planned to discuss intelligence “is a sort of fake news that ran throughout the day.”

“We know how to work in close cooperation with the U.S. intelligence through our channels. We don’t need this meeting to bring intelligence,” Hotovely said.

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