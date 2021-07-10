Path 27
White House Jumps to Defense of Hunter Biden: 'He Has the Right to Pursue an Artistic Career'

Kipp Jones July 10, 2021 at 1:25pm
The White House is defending Hunter Biden’s big money art deals, and the secrecy around them, despite the situation causing a stir for ethics experts and others concerned about sales being used to funnel money.

Some Hunter Biden paintings are valued at $500,000 per piece, according to CBS News, and that’s in spite of the fact that the son of President Joe Biden is somewhat of a novice painter.

The situation has concerned even some Democrats. Former Obama administration director of the Office of Government Ethics, a man named Walter Shaub, told CNN on Friday that Hunter’s career as an artist could create the “perfect mechanism for funneling bribes,” and that the art industry is “notorious for money laundering.”

Considering Hunter Biden’s scandalous life, those concerns are certainly justified.

But White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that the administration sees nothing wrong with Hunter Biden going into the art world — an arena in which purchases can be both large and anonymous. The situation is concerning enough that a reporter brought it up during Psaki’s daily media briefing.

“And I have a question on Hunter Biden’s artwork,” a reporter asked the press secretary. “Did the White House play any role in crafting the sales agreement with the New York gallery to protect the — the purchasers — or the ultimate purchasers’ identity?”

Psaki instantly jumped to the defense of her boss’s 51-year-old son.

“Well, I can tell you that after careful consideration, a system has been established that allows for Hunter Biden to work in his profession within reasonable safeguards,” she said, according to a transcript of her remarks provided by the White House.

“Of course, he has the right to pursue an artistic career, just like any child of a President has the right to pursue a career.”

“But all interactions regarding the selling of art and the setting of prices will be handled by a professional gallerist, adhering to the highest industry standards.  And any offer out of the normal course would be rejected out of hand,” Psaki added.

With apparent intricate knowledge of Hunter Biden’s burgeoning art career, Psaki concluded her answer by explaining how sales of his works will be handled.

“And the gallerist will not share information about buyers or prospective buyers, including their identities, with Hunter Biden or the administration, which provides quite a level of protection and transparency,” she claimed.

Psaki’s statements were met by suspicion by many who watched a clip of her remarks online.

Hunter Biden’s artwork is expected to go on sale later this year, CBS News reported.

Conversation