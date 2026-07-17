White House Labels CNN 'The Enemy of the People' Over Trump Address Censorship

The network that bills itself as “The Most Trusted Name in News” thinks that you trust it so much that you don’t even need to see what the president says, just their summary of it.

CNN was alone among cable news outlets in refusing to air President Donald Trump’s prime-time remarks on Thursday night regarding election integrity.

CNN’s John King admitted that they were “not going to take it live” because “this president, sadly, has a history of misleading,” so they would summarize it in their preferred bullet points. I believe this is known as “censorship” in other contexts, particularly if you’re a cable news network and the only real news being made on Thursday night is the president addressing the nation.

The White House shot back with its own assessment of CNN’s position. “FAKE NEWS CNN IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!” President Donald Trump’s team wrote on X, along with a shot of all the other cable news networks that let America hear what Trump had to say:

FAKE NEWS CNN IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! pic.twitter.com/sNceX3eai8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 17, 2026

An enemy of the people? Well, to be fair, if I were in someplace where I didn’t have another thing to watch — say, an airport terminal, where CNN is basically required viewing if you’re going to be watching anything — I’d be a bit miffed at missing the speech, which contained critical information about China’s meddling in U.S. elections and non-citizens on voter rolls.

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But I’d be even more miffed if I saw King describe the reason for skipping the address thusly, in which he openly stated that anything about election integrity needed to pass through CNN’s filter before you watched it:

CNN’s John King announces CNN is refusing to air Trump’s address to the nation live, and will only tell the American people what they want them to hear, after they put it through their filter. pic.twitter.com/tB34fHI60j — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 17, 2026

It’s worth noting that CNN wasn’t the only network that decided not to carry the entire speech or opine upon it as part of what was supposed to be hard news.

Here, for instance, is former Biden White House press secretary and current MS NOW on-air functionary Jen Psaki breaking into the speech as soon as Trump began describing vulnerabilities in America’s election infrastructure:

MSDNC — which a few call “MS NOW” but many others call “group therapy for the mentally deranged” — cut out immediately as @POTUS started to describe shocking vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure. ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE. pic.twitter.com/PVb4kLeOVF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 17, 2026

I think it’s slightly unfair to call MS NOW “group therapy for the mentally deranged” because there are a lot more mentally deranged folks than there are MS NOW viewers, but otherwise not inaccurate.

But back to CNN, which said they’d tell you about the speech. As of a little past midnight Eastern Time, they had no less than four articles and one interview with a former deputy director of national intelligence on the front page, but one article about five takeaways from the speech started with this takeaway: “Little in the way of new evidence.”

From the article:

Trump’s big reveal was a series of newly declassified documents that he claimed were hidden from both him and the American people and that showed the American election system is “catastrophically short” of the standard required. But an early CNN review of the documents finds that they largely discuss previously known potential vulnerabilities in the American election system and issues that were included in a 2021 assessment from the US intelligence community. Much of what was newly released appears not to have been thoroughly vetted. Indeed, Trump in his speech at one point alluded to “raw intelligence.”

So his speech was an alarming panoply of lies which… also contained little new evidence, but had to be shielded from sensitive eyes because “this president, sadly, has a history of misleading.” Sure, Jan.

And then after point one said there was no new evidence in the speech, here was point two: “A big warning about Trump and the 2026 election.”

Nothing to see here! But worry, America! WORRY!

Given Trump’s history of falsely claiming elections that don’t go his way are rigged — and the violence that resulted on January 6, 2021 — his decision to give this speech less than four months ahead of an election that looks really tough for the GOP should send shivers down the spine of the American body politic. Trump didn’t preview a heavy-handed effort by the federal government to get more involved in election administration around the country — things like upending voting procedures or putting troops at polling places — as some of his critics have feared. But he did seem to preview another episode of claiming elections were stolen.

What Trump said was that America’s election system is vulnerable, including a count of over a quarter-million non-citizen voters found during a Department of Homeland Security investigation and a massive data collection campaign by China. All of this, CNN said in its summation, was not news as in being new at all. Yet, it was somehow reason to panic.

They used an out-of-context quote to say that Trump was casting doubt upon the 2026 election before it happens. “Put together, these disclosures reveal an election system so broken and so vulnerable that no one can possibly defend it,” Trump said. “It is not defensible.”

What he was actually doing was advocating for the SAVE Act, which would raise election integrity standards and is widely supported when Americans are polled on the measures it contains, but which is held up in the Senate because the Democrats view it as an existential threat and some lame-duck Republicans are big mad that Trump isn’t their bestie right now. But if you denude it of the context, like virtually all quotes in the recap, it sounds like a vague threat to not accept 2026 election results.

And how would CNN diehards have been able to ascertain context? By watching the speech. Which CNN, funnily enough, decided not to do.

Enemy of the people? It’s not for me to decide. Enemy of the facts? Quite self-evidently, yes.

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