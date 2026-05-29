White House Launches Aliens.Gov After Series of Cryptic Messages: 'They Walk Among Us'

A new White House website builds upon the curiosity generated by the Trump administration’s release of government files on UFOs, but the message is far more down to earth.

“THEY WALK AMONG US,” Aliens.gov proclaims in glowing massive script.

“For 60 years, the U.S. government has kept a closely guarded secret. Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighborhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives. They’ve shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children, and lived seemingly normal human existences,” the site reads.

“With one exception — they do not belong here,” the site said.

The message starts to shine through as the script continues.

“Millions arrived under the cover of darkness and embedded themselves directly into our society. Countless presidents, congressmen, and senior officials knew exactly what was happening. Instead of protecting American citizens, they chose to cover it up and even accelerate the invasion,” the site says.

“Until one man finally had the courage to tell the truth. Bold. Unapologetic. Unafraid. President Trump was the first to call out the real danger Aliens pose to every American family, every community, and the future of our nation.”

“The truth is no longer out there. It is right here. Right now,” the site continues.

After a counter logs numbers beyond 3 million, visitors then get the real message as they reach an “Alien Arrest Map” that logs the number of arrests made by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“If you’ve witnessed an Alien abduction, do not be alarmed. The Alien is in good hands. We will take care of it… and return it safely to its place of origin.”

For the clueless who are still trying to fit the site into theories that extra-terrestrial beings are on Earth, the site then spells it all out.

Don’t zoom into the t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/Y2nRIsaoqF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 28, 2026

“THEY WEREN’T LITTLE GREEN MEN,” it declares.

“These ‘Aliens’ are the millions of ILLEGALS who invaded our country under the cover of darkness. President Trump told the truth. The cover-up is over. Secure the border. Deport them all,” the site reads.

The site also offers those who submit an email address the option of learning about illegal immigrant arrests near them.

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