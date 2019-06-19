SECTIONS
White House Locked Down After Secret Service Arrests Man

By Randy DeSoto
Published June 19, 2019 at 2:40pm
The Secret Service arrested an individual who dropped a backpack and tried to jump a bike rack adjacent to the White House fence line on Wednesday.

The White House was placed on lockdown following the security breach.

The Secret Service tweeted, “At approximately 2:45 pm an individual dropped a backpack and attempted to jump a bike rack along the sidewalk on Pennsylvania Ave.

“The individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers.”

CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller tweeted that the bike racks “form an outer perimeter about 10-15 feet away from the actual WH fenceline. But @SecretService take any breach seriously.”

The racks are the first line of defense.

Do you think the Secret Service handles its responsibilities professionally?

“Heavily armed Secret Service seen taking positions behind trees on the North Lawn of the WH.

“Press then cleared from the area,” Knoller added.

According to West Wing Reports, the White House was placed on lockdown and reporters were ordered into the media briefing room.

Washington, D.C., police closed Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House to pedestrian traffic as well.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were en route from Florida when the incident happened.

The Secret Service reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time that the suspicious backpack had been cleared by its personnel.

Additionally, pedestrian traffic closures were expected to be lifted soon thereafter.

The Secret Service employs about 3,200 special agents nationwide and an additional 1,300 uniformed officers who guard the White House, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

CNN reported, “In addition to protecting the First Family, the Secret Service also provides security for the vice president, the president elect, the vice president elect, former presidents and their families, presidential candidates, visiting heads of state and representatives of the United States performing special missions overseas.”

Following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the Secret Service also took responsibility for overseeing security for nonpolitical events that could be potential terrorist targets, such as the Super Bowl.

