President Donald Trump hosts French President Emmanuel Macron as they answer questions from journalists in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 24, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump hosts French President Emmanuel Macron as they answer questions from journalists in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 24, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

White House Meeting Gets Tense as Macron Interrupts Trump

 By Randy DeSoto  February 24, 2025 at 5:05pm
French President Emmanuel Macron fact-checked President Donald Trump on Monday regarding the issue of Ukraine war compensation, causing a tense moment between the two.

Otherwise, the dynamic between them appeared to be much more convivial.

A reporter asked Macron, “Will France support the U.S. being compensated?”

The U.S is seeking a mineral rights deal with Ukraine to offset the $350 billion, by Trump’s calculation, the American taxpayer has sent to Kyiv to fight Russia.

A U.S. interagency group puts the figure at $183 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Macron answered the reporter, “I support the idea to have Ukraine first being compensated because they are the one to have lost a lot of their fellow citizens and being destroyed by these attacks.”

“Second, all those who paid for [the war] to be compensated, but not by Ukraine, by Russia, because they were to ones to aggress,” the French president added.

Do you think the Ukraine War will be over by the end of March?

Trump then interjected, “Just so you understand, Europe is loaning the money to Ukraine. They get their money back.”

Macron then reached over to put his hand on Trump’s arm and said, “No, in fact, to be frank, we paid 60 percent of the total effort. It was through, like the U.S., loans, guarantees, grants. And we provided real money, to be clear.”

Trump’s nonverbals as Macron spoke signaled that he was not buying the 60 percent figure.

He then stated after the French leader finished his point, “If you believe that, it’s okay with me. They get their money back. We don’t and now we do, and that’s only fair.”

U.S. aid to Ukraine through Dec. 31 totals $119.2 billion, according to figures from the Kiel Institute.

European Union institutions have allocated $52.1 billion, while individual European nations have provided an additional $60.4 billion for a total of $112.5 billion.

That’s about $7 billion less than the U.S., if the Kiel Institute estimates are used.

Trump mentioned that he has been speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about ending the war.

A reporter asked how quickly he thinks the war could end.


Trump responded, “I think we could end it within weeks if we’re smart. If we’re not smart, it’ll keep going, and we’ll keep losing young, beautiful people that shouldn’t be dying — and we don’t want that.”

The president posted on Truth Social that he and Macron spoke with leaders of the other G7 countries from the Oval Office to mark the third anniversary of the beginning of the Ukraine war.

“Everyone expressed their goal of seeing the War end, and I emphasized the importance of the vital ‘Critical Minerals and Rare-Earths Deal’ between the United States and Ukraine, which we hope will be signed very soon!” Trump wrote.

He added, “This deal, which is an ‘Economic Partnership,’ will ensure the American people recoup the Tens of Billions of Dollars and Military Equipment sent to Ukraine, while also helping Ukraine’s economy grow as this Brutal and Savage War comes to an end.”

