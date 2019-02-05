White House Official Fires Back After Trump’s Leaked Schedule Goes Viral

The Trump administration fired back Monday after leaked versions of President Donald Trump’s daily schedule were published.

The website Axios published what it said were 51 days worth of schedules, and reported that the major takeaway from the documents was that most of Trump’s day was spent in what was called “executive time,” a loose characterization of the president’s time that is separate from policy meetings.

Axios also noted that “executive time” was used as a cloak for meetings and activities the administration did not want to be leaked to the media

Axios reported that Trump’s schedule included 77 hours of policy meetings but 297 hours of executive time. CNN said that “executive time” was also a time Trump watched TV and made phone calls.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump’s style is in fact just that.

“President Trump has a different leadership style than his predecessors and the results speak for themselves,” she said.

Madeleine Westerhout, director of Oval Office operations, took Axios and the inside leakers to task.

“What a disgraceful breach of trust to leak schedules. What these don’t show are the hundreds of calls and meetings @realDonaldTrump takes everyday. This POTUS is working harder for the American people than anyone in recent history,” she tweeted.

What a disgraceful breach of trust to leak schedules. What these don’t show are the hundreds of calls and meetings @realDonaldTrump takes everyday. This POTUS is working harder for the American people than anyone in recent history. https://t.co/n1HrxmCsiB — Madeleine Westerhout (@madwest45) February 3, 2019

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich also said that Trump should not be expected to manage the nation in some preconceived style.

The distortions of the hate Trump movement are never more obvious than in the reaction to the President’s leaked schedule. The ignorance of history of the current elites is pathetic. Churchill slept late, worked late, took a nap every afternoon ( getting into his pajamas). More — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 4, 2019

Presidential schedules(like all leaders) should be based on achievement not activity. Reagan spent every August at the ranch. Washingtonians were appalled. Reagan came back refreshed and refocused. It made him more effective. Morr to come — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 4, 2019

Fox News host Martha MacCallum, speaking on the Fox News show “The Story,” said that the report’s concern that Trump didn’t work in the Oval Office is misplaced.

“But speaking to members of Congress, reacting to policy, calling people, to me it sounds like he’s sitting in the residence doing similar work to what he might be doing in the Oval Office,” she said.

“I think a lot of Americans sort of understand that the lifestyle has kind of changed in the world in terms of where people do their work,” she said.

Fox contributor Howard Kurtz added, “Who cares how he runs his schedule, as long as he gets things done.”

