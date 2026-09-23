White House Official Says Fox News and Reporter Jacqui Heinrich Have 'Revealed Themselves for Who They Truly Are'

The Trump administration’s war with liberal news outlets is spreading to other targets.

In a post Tuesday on the social media platform X, outspoken conservative Sebastian Gorka, a deputy assistant to the president, took on Fox News for siding with its liberal colleagues against the Trump White House.

And there was one name in particular that he called out: Jacqui Heinrich, Fox News’ senior White House correspondent.

“In the last 48 hours both @JacquiHeinrich and @FoxNews have exposed themselves as fully paid up members of the Establishment,” Gorka wrote.

“Instead of standing on principle against the propagandists who have lied to the American people about everything from RussiaGate, COVID, illegal immigration, election integrity and Biden’s cognitive impairment, they decided to circle the wagons against the most accountable and transparent President in our Republic’s 250 years.”

Keep you eye on those special moments when people and organizations reveal themselves for who they truly are. In the last 48 hours both @JacquiHeinrich and @FoxNews have exposed themselves as fully paid up members of the Establishment. Instead of standing on principle against… — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) September 22, 2026

“Do not forget what you have witnessed,” he concluded.

Gorka was responding to the Fox decision announced Monday to boycott media pool coverage of White House events to show solidarity with three news outlets the Trump administration has banned: The liberal networks of CNN and MS NOW and the inside-the-Beltway publication Politico.

He was also apparently hitting Heinrich’s performance Sunday on “Fox News Sunday,” where Heinrich hosted Weijia Jiang, the CBS News senior White House correspondent and former president of the White House Correspondents Association, for a one-sided denunciation of the White House’s moves.

HEINRICH: If they aren’t there, the pool can’t function. America doesn’t have state TV. So what happens to the historical record if coverage is no longer independent? JIANG: And America cannot have state TV. That’s what makes America America… if the government is only showing… pic.twitter.com/5d0bMTHJow — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) September 21, 2026

This isn’t the first time Gorka has gone public with his attacks on Heinrich and her network. In June 2024, before President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, Gorka was hosting a nationally syndicated radio show where he made no secret of his dislike for Heinrich’s ties to the liberal media establishment in D.C.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Gorka (@sebastian_gorka)

It’s also hardly the first time Gorka has taken on the establishment media. As an unapologetic ideological scuffler, he is unflinching when it comes to facing liberal journalists on their home turf.

Gorka’s Tuesday post does not indicate he had the president’s blessing when he published the attack, but it’s unlikely he would have done it without at least the understanding that he isn’t alone in his opinions at the White House.

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And none of it is happening in a vacuum.

Among other clashes, many of Trump’s staunchest supporters have at times been furious with Fox over its coverage of the Trump White House.

Maria Bartiromo, probably the most recognizable name on the Fox Business Network who also hosted a Fox News show, was reportedly fired because she leaked Fox communications to the White House.

And now Fox is joining with some of the administration’s most vicious network critics in MS NOW and CNN, as well as the left-leaning Politico, and Gorka is lashing out.

“Keep [your] eye on those special moments when people and organizations reveal themselves for who they truly are,” he wrote.

Even in the occasional murkiness of inside-the-Beltway squabbles, one thing is clear:

Those are fighting words.

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