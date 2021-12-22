Share
Commentary

White House in Panic Mode After New Data Reveals Biden Abandoned by Key Demographic

 By Cameron Arcand  December 22, 2021 at 1:28pm
Young voters will continue to be reliably leftist in American politics, but their disdain for President Joe Biden could lead to immediate consequences for Democrats.

A recent Economist-YouGov poll revealed that fewer than 3 in 10 Americans under 30 approve of the president’s job after a year in office, the Washington Examiner reported.

This 21 percent negative net approval rating is worse compared to any other age group, the outlet reported.

Unfortunately for Democrats, this poll aligns with the current trend of younger voters ditching Biden.

As The Western Journal reported earlier this month, a Harvard Youth poll taken this fall found the president’s approval among 18- to 29-year-olds was at 46 percent, a 13 percent drop from March. That poll surveyed 2,109 people with a +/- 3.09 point margin of error.

The Truth About Biden's Dancing Nurses Is the Darkest Story You'll Hear This Christmas

Additionally, a Quinnipiac University poll showed Biden with a 44 percent approval rating with the age group in February, which sunk to 34 percent in November.

Biden has plenty of time to do damage control for himself until 2024, but the Democratic Party is on track to be demolished in the 2022 midterm elections.

Will there be a red wave in 2022?

It’s not likely that young voters will come out for the Republican Party in troves; however, they may be inclined to stay home more than usual.

Voter turnout is already a struggle with the demographic, so their disappointment with the White House is not going to do the Democrats any favors.

More specifically, young leftists have gotten so radical they believe voting is only perpetuating an oppressive system, and moderates might be frustrated with how inflation is financially impacting their early adulthood.

The White House received swift backlash from the college-educated chunk of the demographic for ordering federal student loan payments to resume on Jan. 31.

New Poll Means Biden Is Doomed in 2024

As a result of the backlash and the omicron variant, the administration announced Wednesday that the pause would be extended to May 1, NBC News reported.

Although Democrats are obviously more in-touch with young leftists’ radical demands, the younger generation now apparently sees little difference between Biden and Republicans.

Republicans need to capitalize on the presumed suppressed turnout and find ways to win over young moderates and excite young conservatives to get to the polls.

The party is already on track to win back the House of Representatives, but complacency could be its worst enemy.

Truth and Accuracy

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Conversation

