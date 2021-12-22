Young voters will continue to be reliably leftist in American politics, but their disdain for President Joe Biden could lead to immediate consequences for Democrats.

A recent Economist-YouGov poll revealed that fewer than 3 in 10 Americans under 30 approve of the president’s job after a year in office, the Washington Examiner reported.

This 21 percent negative net approval rating is worse compared to any other age group, the outlet reported.

Unfortunately for Democrats, this poll aligns with the current trend of younger voters ditching Biden.

As The Western Journal reported earlier this month, a Harvard Youth poll taken this fall found the president’s approval among 18- to 29-year-olds was at 46 percent, a 13 percent drop from March. That poll surveyed 2,109 people with a +/- 3.09 point margin of error.

Here is my piece on our YouGov/Economist data showing a huge dropoff in support for Biden among young people. The decrease really is quite stunning: -50 points on net approval since January 26th (our first survey of his presidency).https://t.co/x5Ss0aB7sv — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) December 16, 2021

Additionally, a Quinnipiac University poll showed Biden with a 44 percent approval rating with the age group in February, which sunk to 34 percent in November.

Biden has plenty of time to do damage control for himself until 2024, but the Democratic Party is on track to be demolished in the 2022 midterm elections.

It’s not likely that young voters will come out for the Republican Party in troves; however, they may be inclined to stay home more than usual.

Voter turnout is already a struggle with the demographic, so their disappointment with the White House is not going to do the Democrats any favors.

More specifically, young leftists have gotten so radical they believe voting is only perpetuating an oppressive system, and moderates might be frustrated with how inflation is financially impacting their early adulthood.

The White House received swift backlash from the college-educated chunk of the demographic for ordering federal student loan payments to resume on Jan. 31.

Today, my Administration is extending the pause on federal student loan repayments for an additional 90 days — through May 1, 2022 — as we manage the ongoing pandemic and further strengthen our economic recovery. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 22, 2021

As a result of the backlash and the omicron variant, the administration announced Wednesday that the pause would be extended to May 1, NBC News reported.

Although Democrats are obviously more in-touch with young leftists’ radical demands, the younger generation now apparently sees little difference between Biden and Republicans.

Republicans need to capitalize on the presumed suppressed turnout and find ways to win over young moderates and excite young conservatives to get to the polls.

The party is already on track to win back the House of Representatives, but complacency could be its worst enemy.

