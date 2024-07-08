White House Physician Called to Testify to Congress, Accused of Involvement in Biden Family 'Business Schemes'

A number of people close to President Joe Biden might have selfish motives for lying about his mental state.

On Sunday, Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, requested a transcribed interview with Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

“The Oversight Committee is concerned your medical assessments have been influenced by your private business endeavors with the Biden family,” Comer wrote in a letter to O’Connor.

In a June 27 debate against former President Donald Trump, Biden showcased unmistakable cognitive decline. The octogenarian president repeatedly stammered, lost his train of thought and said things that made no sense.

Even the establishment media, which spent years covering for Biden, had no choice but to acknowledge the president’s mental deterioration.

Meanwhile, establishment scribes and Democrats alike have called for Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

Comer’s concern, however, involved potential motives behind the cover-up of Biden’s decline.

In February, O’Connor described Biden as “a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old-male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

Since the debate, conflicting reports from Biden and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre have raised the question of whether O’Connor has even examined the president since February.

Is Biden fit for office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (2 Votes) No: 99% (185 Votes)

This, coupled with insurmountable evidence of O’Connor’s obvious lie, led Comer to question the doctor’s objectivity.

“Prior to his current position, Dr. O’Connor was involved with the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes,” Comer wrote.

According to the chairman, O’Connor counseled the president’s brother, James Biden, in connection with the latter’s business dealings.

In fact, Comer cited “recent evidence” of “O’Connor’s and James Biden’s involvement with Americore Health, LLC.” That involvement resulted in $200,000 paid from Americore to Joe Biden, allegedly for political favors.

On this basis, Comer questioned O’Connor’s capacity for objective assessments of the president’s health.

“The statements by the White House Press Secretary and President Biden appear inconsistent, and the Committee seeks to understand the extent of your role at the White House at this time. Given your connections with the Biden family, the Committee also seeks to understand if you are in a position to provide accurate and independent reviews of the President’s fitness to serve,” Comer wrote.

On the social media platform X, both Comer and the Oversight Committee emphasized the possible corruption.

“Dr. O’Connor’s medical assessments have been potentially influenced by his business pursuits with the Biden family,” Comer wrote.

🚨BREAKING🚨 I’m calling on President Joe Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, to appear for a @GOPoversight transcribed interview regarding his medical assessments of Joe Biden & involvement in the Biden family’s business schemes. Dr. O’Connor’s medical assessments have been… — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) July 7, 2024

” @RepJamesComer reveals President Biden’s physician was involved in the Bidens’ business dealings that resulted in $200K landing in Joe Biden’s bank account. Did his involvement impact his medical assessments of the President?” the Oversight Committee posted.

🚨🚨@RepJamesComer reveals President Biden’s physician was involved in the Bidens’ business dealings that resulted in $200K landing in Joe Biden’s bank account. Did his involvement impact his medical assessments of the President? We are calling on him to testify & provide docs. pic.twitter.com/HJ6rTgRawX — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 7, 2024

Every honest person who has paid attention to Biden in recent years has recognized his obvious mental decline.

Thus, lying establishment media figures have exposed themselves as the real culprits in the cover-up .

Nonetheless, some people close to the president appear to have personal reasons for maintaining the charade.

Phony doctor and first lady Jill Biden, for instance, has shown a maniacal determination to cling to power. Hunter Biden, the president’s ne’er-do-well son, undoubtedly regards his father’s presidency as a shield against consequences.

If O’Connor had similar self-interested reasons for declaring the president “fit” to serve, it would at least be very much in keeping with the Biden family style.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.