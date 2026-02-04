White House Posthumously Awards Medal of Honor to Hero Army Soldier After Years-Long Campaign

A Staten Island soldier who gave his life to save that of another soldier fighting the Taliban has been awarded the Medal of Honor.

Army Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis was posthumously awarded the nation’s highest military honor on Tuesday, according to SI Live.

“My husband and myself are thrilled,” Linda Ollis, the soldier’s mom, said.

“We’ve been hoping for it for a long time. We’re just so happy right now — we’re overjoyed. We’re so proud, and we want to thank so many people that have been supportive and helped us in this endeavor,” she said.

“Knowing that Michael’s life, legacy, and final act of courage have not been forgotten leaves us with a feeling of overwhelming pride and eternal gratitude,” Robert and Linda Ollis, his parents, said in the statement, according to Stars and Stripes.

We were notified by the White House that Staten Island’s hometown hero, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Michael Ollis, has been approved for the Medal of Honor for his extraordinary act of heroism. In 2013, Staff Sergeant Ollis gave his life to save an allied soldier, and his courage,… pic.twitter.com/FMogM3eWFP — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis Office (@RepNicole) February 4, 2026

Ollis was killed on Aug. 28, 2013, while serving with Bushmaster Company, 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, according to SILive.

During a Taliban attack, Ollis used his body as a shield to protect a Polish officer from a suicide bomber. His action reportedly not only saved Polish Army 2nd Lt. Karol Cierpica but also more than 40 people at Forward Operating Base Chazni.

Awarding Ollis the Medal of Honor had bipartisan support.

In the effort to upgrade the Distinguished Service Cross that was awarded to Ollis, Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer wrote, “SSG Michael Ollis was among the best that our nation has to offer.”

“He is the quintessence of what it means to be American, and his life is a testament to the values of the US Army and the United States of America. As such, I urge you to consider upgrading SSG Ollis’ Distinguished Service Cross decoration and recommending him for the Medal of Honor,” he wrote.

WAŻNE! Śp. sierżant sztabowy Michael Ollis otrzyma Medal Honoru – za niezwykłe bohaterstwo i poświęcenie. W 2013 roku w Afganistanie oddał życie, osłaniając ciałem naszego kpt. Karola Cierpicę podczas ataku terrorystycznego. Ta historia to symbol nierozerwalnej więzi, która łączy… pic.twitter.com/BKzGsfz4wo — Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz (@KosiniakKamysz) February 4, 2026

Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York noted that Ollis “gave his life to save an allied soldier, and his courage, selflessness, and sacrifice represent the very best of our nation.”

“After years of advocacy from the American Legion, our elected officials, and the Staten Island community, we are grateful to President Donald Trump for recognizing Staff Sergeant Ollis’ extraordinary heroism with our nation’s highest military honor,” she said, according to Fox News.

Michael, 24, was on his third combat deployment when a suicide bomber charged toward an already wounded Polish Army officer. SSG Ollis moved between them & selflessly shielded the allied soldier, who later named his son Michael, from the deadly blast. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/UQ12MIMpSX — Tom Sileo (@TSileo) February 3, 2026

Ollis had previously been awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Audie Murphy Medallion, Polish Armed Forces Gold Medal, and the Distinguished Service Cross, which in 2019 was upgraded from the Silver Star he was initially awarded, according to SILive.

“We applaud the decision of President Trump to posthumously award Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis, a Staten Island hero who sacrificed his life in Afghanistan to save another, with the Medal of Honor,” Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said in a statement. “This moment has been a long time coming.”

“With this honor, his sacrifice is immortalized forever as a tremendous example of the enduring American spirit, for many on Staten Island and across the country.”

