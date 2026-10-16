White House Puts Jimmy Kimmel in His Place After Cheap Shots at New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia

The White House clapped back after ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel took some characteristic cheap shots at White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia.

Zacharia took over the new post Monday after Trump announced her appointment on Friday.

On Tuesday, she gave her first briefing, which was kept short ahead of the president’s departure for a campaign swing that took him to Alaska, Arizona, and Montana.

“I want to introduce you to the new kid in Trump land. It was the first day of kindergarten for the new White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia,” Kimmel said during his Tuesday night monologue.

He continued, saying of the White House, “Every six months they bring in a new fawning blonde dolt to add to the rotation.”

So Kimmel’s monologue is already going toward the gutter quickly by describing Zacharia as a dumb blonde.

“Things did not get off to a great start for Malibu Katie today,” Kimmel said. “Her first briefing was brief. It was only 14 minutes long. But even in that short time, she accomplished exactly what she was brought in to do, which is slobber a whole tube of lip gloss all over the president’s behind.”

What is wrong with this guy? That’s humor?

White House spokesman Davis Ingle responded in a statement to Fox News, saying, “Jimmy Kimmel is a no-talent loser who has beclowned himself with tanking ratings and by spewing disgusting lies to his dwindling audience.”

“He is so devoid of actual talent that nobody with any common sense would ever watch him unless it was to laugh at his miserable failures,” Ingle added.

Kimmel went on to air a clip of Zacharia from her first briefing, during which she delivered some prepared remarks and took a few questions.

“Her reading is good for an 11-year-old. He hired a fourth grader to be press secretary,” he said.

Zacharia told Real America’s Voice host Jack Posobiec on Thursday that her plan for her first day’s briefing was to keep it short since Trump planned to take questions from reporters soon thereafter on the South Lawn.

“He’s his own best spokesperson,” she said.

Further, Zacharia noted that White House briefings are generally in the afternoon, so the press secretary has ample time to connect with various people in the administration before taking to the podium.

That opportunity was not available on Tuesday, which was another reason to keep it short.

Kimmel also sought to make something of Trump describing Zacharia as a lawyer when she was appointed to the position.

She graduated from Pepperdine Law School in 2011, but soon thereafter married and moved to China, where her new husband worked abroad with a U.S. equity firm.

Zacharia took the California Bar one time amid the transition and failed it.

California consistently has the lowest bar passage rate in the country. It was 54.8 percent in July 2011.

“I had already pre-registered to take the bar, and I didn’t want to withdraw from that,” she told Posobiec.

“I was obviously incredibly distracted and overwhelmed and excited for finally being married to someone who I’d been long distance from for at least a year, a year and a half when you include the engagement.”

Do you think Jimmy Kimmel's comments about Katie Zacharia are fair criticism? Yes, he makes valid points No, it's just mean-spirited Unsure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, he makes valid points 1% (8 votes) No, it's just mean-spirited 99% (1151 votes) Unsure 0% (4 votes)

“We just said, let’s take this time, and I’ll take the bar and see what happens,” Zacharia recounted. “The results are somewhat inconsequential because I knew I wouldn’t need the bar in China. And we left shortly thereafter.”

She then practiced law with a firm in Beijing.

Posobiec asked why she didn’t take the bar again when she and her husband moved back to the United States, and Zacharia explained that she was pregnant with their first child.

They had four kids over the next six years, so she never went back to practicing law.

Kimmel was once again doing what Kimmel does, which is lobbing cheap shots at the president and his team. His Trump Derangement Syndrome never abates.

Let’s see how Zacharia does over time. She certainly comes off as capable and likable in the Posobiec interview.

Godspeed to her.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.