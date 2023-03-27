White House Quick to Blame Republicans for Slaughtering of Kids at Nashville Christian School

In a genuine double-take moment, President Joe Biden and his administration reminded America that there are no depths to which they won’t stoop to score cheap political points.

On Monday, tragedy befell the Covenant School in Nashville when a shooter opened fire and killed at least three children and three adults there. Multiple outlets, including Fox News and CNN, are also reporting that the shooter, a 28-year-old transgender person named Audrey Hale, was killed by police.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took to the press podium after the horrific events and, despite the investigation into the shooting being nowhere near complete at the time, she somehow knew exactly who was to blame:

Those mean, old Republicans.

In a truly remarkable bout of mental gymnastics, Jean-Pierre somehow determined that the ongoing tragedy in Tennessee could somehow be placed at the feet of Republicans.

Making her remarks even more heinous, Jean-Pierre specifically placed murdered children at the feet of Republicans.

You can see the beginning of her remarks below:

.@PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre on Nashville, TN school shooting: “We need to do something. Once again, the president calls on Congress to do something before another child is senselessly killed in a preventable act of gun violence. Again, we need to do something.” pic.twitter.com/XEt8e5euS6 — CSPAN (@cspan) March 27, 2023

“How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the ‘assault weapons’ ban?” Jean-Pierre asked in earnest seriousness.

There’s just no two ways around it, those remarks are utterly reprehensible.

The sheer audacity of the remarks, coupled with the fact that the investigations weren’t even close to being finished and the fact that the remarks were coming so close to the deaths of the children, might actually make these Jean-Pierre’s worst comments, ever.

And given her past remarks, that’s actually quite an ignominious feat.

The worst of the worst might be how Jean-Pierre even began her comments by admitting that the investigation was still ongoing, which only served to highlight the premature nature of her Republican tirade.

After inexplicably beginning the conference with “Happy Monday” of all things, Jean-Pierre began giving a general update.

Partway through, Jean-Pierre specifically mentions that “we don’t know yet all the details in this latest tragic shooting,” and yet she still felt compelled to pin this at the feet of Republicans?

It’s despicable. It’s twisted. It’s dishonest.

And it’s just about par for the course from Biden’s press secretaries thus far.

