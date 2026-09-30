White House Releases 4-Point AI Accord Signed by Trump and Industry Leaders

Trying to avoid the heavy hand of regulation while protecting Americans from artificial intelligence going rogue, the White House has released a statement of principles signed by President Donald Trump and industry leaders.

“In order to build a positive future for the American people and the world, we believe every company is responsible for developing its own technology safely and in a way that builds trust with customers and the public,” the agreement, as posted on Truth Social, said.

“This starts with every company that is training and deploying frontier models having robust internal processes and controls to ensure that their technology behaves as intended and that any issues are promptly identified and resolved,” the agreement said, noting that its signers agreed to four “layers of controls and audits.”

The signers agreed to “Implement robust internal controls to monitor the capabilities and alignment of its models during training and deployment around areas like cybersecurity, biosecurity, and chemical threats, and to ensure that its models do not hack or access technical systems in unintended ways.”

White House Accord on Super Intelligence https://t.co/NVNkHmLcbk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 30, 2026

The companies involved said they would “Empower an internal team to ensure all of the controls, monitoring, and detection are operating as intended, and that any issues are remediated.”

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Further, partners will collaborate “with an independent external auditor or evaluator to carry out independent assessments of whether the controls, monitoring, and detection are operating as intended.”

Each company will “Designate an independent committee of the board of directors to oversee and receive reports from the teams operating the controls and the internal and external auditors and evaluators, as well as to ensure any issues identified are remediated,” the agreement said.

The agreement said companies will meet to “establish standards and best practices to improve the safety of their systems.”

The agreement notes that as the technology evolves, “it may make sense to codify these steps into laws or regulations.”

“Regardless of whether this is required of companies, we believe that implementing these controls and audits is critical to ensuring a safe future for everyone, and each of our companies are committed to doing this,” the agreement said.

The accord was signed by the leaders of Google, Meta, Nvidia, Anthropic, OpenAI, and XAI.

“America stands at the forefront of a new technological revolution in intelligence,” the White House said in a statement.

“The modern field of artificial intelligence was born in the United States, where American scientists first gave the field its name and laid the foundations for its development. Seventy years later, powered by our Nation’s unmatched culture of innovation, world-leading companies and research institutions, and entrepreneurial spirit, America is once again pushing the technological frontier forward,” the statement said.

I think it’s a significant positive step that the leaders of every major American lab have committed to implementing robust internal controls and multiple layers of audits and reviews. This should give people more confidence that the technology each lab is building will work as intended. — Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) September 30, 2026

“The extraordinary technologies being pioneered by American innovators far exceed what was envisioned when the term ‘Artificial Intelligence’ first came into use. The capabilities of today’s frontier systems do much more than imitate or automate discrete aspects of human intelligence,” the statement said.

“They increasingly amplify human ingenuity and unlock new forms of creativity, empowering Americans to achieve what was previously impossible across science, medicine, and nearly every other domain of human endeavor,” the statement said.

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