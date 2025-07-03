Share
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks as Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, sit nearby as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador in the Oval Office of the White House April 14.
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks as Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, sit nearby as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador in the Oval Office of the White House April 14. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

White House Releases Full Salaries for Trump 47 Staff, Including Leavitt, Miller, More

 By Randy DeSoto  July 2, 2025 at 5:57pm
The White House published a list on Tuesday of all the salaries of President Donald Trump’s staff.

The annual report to Congress shows the salaries and positions for the over 400 staffers working for the chief executive, Axios reported.

The top-paid employee on the list is advisor Jacalynne Klopp at $225,700.

According to Openpayrolls.com, she previously worked in a senior role in Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump’s first term.

The second-highest-paid employee at the White House, with a salary of $203,645, is associate counsel Edgar Mkrtchian, who served in the International Trade Administration in 2017.

Axios noted that there are 33 employees who make $195,200.

They include chief of staff Susie Wiles, deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, press secretary Karoline Leavitt, border czar Tom Homan, and senior counselor for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro.

There are five White House speechwriters listed. They make between $92,500 and $121,500.

On the lower end of the pay scale, there are over 100 staffers who earn between $59,000 and $80,000.

Eight employees listed show a $0 salary, including AI and crypto czar David Sacks, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Pastor Paula White, senior advisor to the White House Faith Office.

Sacks is a billionaire venture capitalist who likely declined a salary.

Though Rubio is currently Trump’s White House national security advisor, his primary job is at the State Department, so he is paid by that agency. Witkoff is also an assistant to the president, but again, primarily works at State.

White probably declined to take a salary, as she continues to pastor at City of Destiny Church near Orlando, Florida.

Of all the members of Trump’s staff, Leavitt and Miller are the most public faces.

Before becoming press secretary, Leavitt was the president’s 2024 campaign spokesperson and served as assistant to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany during Trump’s first term.

Miller is also a veteran of Trump’s first administration. At that time, he served as a senior policy adviser and speechwriter.

Conversation