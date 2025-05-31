Share
White House Releases Statement After Dad's Tragic Announcement on 13-Year-Old Honorary Secret Service Agent

 By Ole Braatelien  May 31, 2025 at 11:28am
The White House released a statement Friday about the latest update on Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, the 13-year-old honorary U.S. Secret Service agent.

“We’re lifting up Agent DJ Daniel in prayer after his dad, Theodis, shared that DJ is now facing three new tumors,” the White House statement read.

“DJ is one of the strongest, bravest young men—and has now been sworn into 1,351 law enforcement agencies across the country. Agent Daniel, you’re a true legend,” the statement read.

The Secret Service also posted a statement on Saturday about Daniel.

“We are concerned to learn this morning that DJ Daniel is facing new challenges. We’ve never met a more courageous and inspiring young man. The entire Secret Service family stands with him as he overcomes this next chapter,” the statement read.

Daniel stole hearts across America when President Donald Trump appointed him an honorary Secret Service agent during a speech to Congress on March 4.

Daniel, whose dream it was to become a police officer, was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018, when doctors said he had five months to live.

“That was more than six years ago,” Trump said during his congressional speech.

“Since that time, DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true, and DJ has been sworn in as an honorary law enforcement officer, actually a number of times.”

Prior to his appointment into the Secret Service, Daniel had been inducted into 821 law enforcement agencies.

On May 19, he was inducted into the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas — his 1,351st swearing in, according to KTBC in Austin.

Before Trump’s speech, Daniel had endured 13 surgeries in his battle against brain and spine cancer.

But that hasn’t slowed him down from putting the heat on Democrats.

“If you’re a Democrat and you’re being mean to President Trump, I’m on your bumper!” Daniel said in an interview in front of the White House on March 5.

 

