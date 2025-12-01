Share
President Donald Trump had told reporters he would release the medical imaging results. (Pete Marovich / Getty Images)

White House Releases Trump's MRI Results

 By Randy DeSoto  December 1, 2025 at 1:35pm
The White House released the findings Monday of a recent MRI conducted on President Donald Trump.

The White House had previously declined to comment on why the president underwent an MRI during his physical in October or what part of the body had been examined, according to the Associated Press.

But Trump, 79, told reporters Sunday on board Air Force One traveling back to Washington from Florida, “If you want to have it released, I’ll release it,” regarding the findings.

“As part of President Trump’s comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health. The purpose of this imaging is preventive: to identify any issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function,” a statement from Trump’s physician, Sean Barbarella, read.

“President Trump’s cardiovascular imaging is perfectly normal. There is no evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels. The heart chambers are normal in size. The vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health,” Barbarella continued.

Abdominal imaging also showed that “all major organs appear very healthy and well-perfused,” he said. “Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns.”

The doctor concluded, “This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump’s age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health.”

In July, the White House announced that the president had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which can cause swelling in his ankles. It is a relatively common condition for those who are older.

“In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs,” White House press secretary Leavitt said at the time. “I know that many in the media have been speculating.

“In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House Medical Unit,” she said.

“Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70,” Leavitt added.

She noted that there was no evidence of arterial disease.

Leavitt said that doctors found “no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness.”

