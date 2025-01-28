Share
Reporters were quick to notice some major differences between the Biden administration's White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, left, and President Donald Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt, right.
Commentary
Reporters were quick to notice some major differences between the Biden administration's White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, left, and President Donald Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt, right.

White House Reporter Immediately Notices Big Difference in How Karoline Leavitt Conducts Press Briefing Compared to KJP

 By Randy DeSoto  January 28, 2025 at 2:10pm
Reporters in the White House briefing room on Tuesday noticed that press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not bring a binder, which was a fixture of her predecessor, Karine Jean-Pierre.

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich posted on X, “No binder for [press secretary] Karoline Leavitt – in her first ever WH briefing Asked about whether she would use one in a recent interview on FOX, she said ‘my binder is in my head.'”

Heinrich added, “Also worth noting she’s called on everyone by name so far – did her homework on the WH press corps.”

Newsmax’s Alex Salvi also posted a picture on X showing a binderless podium, writing, “Press Secretary Leavitt is, notably, not using a binder or any detailed notes for this press briefing.”

Leavitt at 27 is the youngest to ever serve as White House press secretary, according to the Associated Press.

Was Karoline Leavitt a good pick for White House Press Secretary?

The New Hampshire native previously was deputy press secretary under Kayleigh McEnany during Trump’s first term.

McEnany did use a binder, but that was likely her Harvard Law School training kicking in.

Leavitt, who has a happy warrior vibe similar to that of McEnany, opened her briefing saying, “President Trump is back and the golden age of America has most definitely begun.”

She also offered a crisp response to a reporter that was similar to those for which McEnany was famous.

Leavitt was asked, “Of the 3,500 arrests ICE has made so far since President Trump came back into office, can you just tell us the numbers? How many have a criminal record versus those who are just in the country illegally?”

“All of them, because they illegally broke our nation’s laws and therefore, they are criminals,” the press secretary answered.

That’s what’s called a mic drop moment.

Leavitt also announced that the administration will be opening up the briefing room to new media, such as podcasters and social media influencers, in addition to traditional media outlets.

Trump’s appearances on multiple podcasts during the closing months of the presidential campaign racked up over 80 million views and likely helped to generate much higher support among younger voters than he received in 2020.

Overall, it was an auspicious launch for Leavitt on her first day at the podium.

