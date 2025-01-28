Reporters in the White House briefing room on Tuesday noticed that press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not bring a binder, which was a fixture of her predecessor, Karine Jean-Pierre.

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich posted on X, “No binder for [press secretary] Karoline Leavitt – in her first ever WH briefing Asked about whether she would use one in a recent interview on FOX, she said ‘my binder is in my head.'”

Heinrich added, “Also worth noting she’s called on everyone by name so far – did her homework on the WH press corps.”

Also worth noting she’s called on everyone by name so far – did her homework on the WH press corps https://t.co/HcgKv2B5wp — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) January 28, 2025

Newsmax’s Alex Salvi also posted a picture on X showing a binderless podium, writing, “Press Secretary Leavitt is, notably, not using a binder or any detailed notes for this press briefing.”

Press Secretary Leavitt is, notably, not using a binder or any detailed notes for this press briefing. pic.twitter.com/IWKS93bkdw — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) January 28, 2025

Leavitt at 27 is the youngest to ever serve as White House press secretary, according to the Associated Press.

The New Hampshire native previously was deputy press secretary under Kayleigh McEnany during Trump’s first term.

McEnany did use a binder, but that was likely her Harvard Law School training kicking in.

Leavitt, who has a happy warrior vibe similar to that of McEnany, opened her briefing saying, “President Trump is back and the golden age of America has most definitely begun.”

“President Trump is BACK!” Karoline Leavitt kicks off the FIRST White House Press Briefing of the new Trump administration! pic.twitter.com/AqKGfXsHWV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 28, 2025

She also offered a crisp response to a reporter that was similar to those for which McEnany was famous.

Leavitt was asked, “Of the 3,500 arrests ICE has made so far since President Trump came back into office, can you just tell us the numbers? How many have a criminal record versus those who are just in the country illegally?”

“All of them, because they illegally broke our nation’s laws and therefore, they are criminals,” the press secretary answered.

Reporter: “How many of the migrants that were deported have a criminal record?” Leavitt: “All. Invading is a crime.” pic.twitter.com/GZbrMDRc5P — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 28, 2025

That’s what’s called a mic drop moment.

Leavitt also announced that the administration will be opening up the briefing room to new media, such as podcasters and social media influencers, in addition to traditional media outlets.

BREAKING: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt make some huge news about changes to which outlets will be allowed into the Brady Briefing room including: – Podcasters

– Bloggers

– Social Media Influencers The media landscape has forever changed. It’s about time… pic.twitter.com/jDgyHH5xzo — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 28, 2025

Trump’s appearances on multiple podcasts during the closing months of the presidential campaign racked up over 80 million views and likely helped to generate much higher support among younger voters than he received in 2020.

Overall, it was an auspicious launch for Leavitt on her first day at the podium.

