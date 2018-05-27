SECTIONS
White House Responds After ‘Elitist’ DeNiro Bans Trump From Restaurants

By Jack Davis
May 27, 2018 at 8:43am

Actor Robert DeNiro recently took his hostility for President Donald Trump to a new level, only to find out that the Trump White House could not care less what he said.

In an interview last week with the Daily Mail, DeNiro, who co-owns the Nobu group of restaurants and resorts, said he would “never let Trump into any of the Nobu restaurants.”

“I don’t care what he likes. If he walked into a restaurant I was in — I’d walk out,” DeNiro said.

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley was asked about the comments during a Fox Business Network interview.

Gidley suggested the Big Mac-loving president can find lots of places to eat without patronizing DeNiro’s restaurants.

“I don’t think the president is planning on attending a dinner at Nobu anytime soon,” Gidley said.

“Look, Hollywood people grandstand all the time, they’re elitists. They don’t know anything about what this president is doing for the American people and they couldn’t care less,” he said.

Gidley said Trump can eat-in at home — several of them — or any one of his resorts.

“The president has great dinners here at the White House. And quite frankly, he can go to many of his properties around the country and globe. He won’t be stopping at Nobu anytime soon,” Gidley said, according to BizPac Review.

A spokesman for DeNiro later contested the Daily Mail’s reporting and said that Trump was not banned form Nobu, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

However, there is no question of DeNiro’s implacable hostility to Trump.

At a March dinner he said of Trump, “He’s still an idiot. And he lacks any sense of humanity or compassion.”

Despite DeNiro’s antipathy for Trump, chef Nobu Matsuhisa told the Daily Mail that he would be happy to see the president at one of the Japanese restaurants.

“It’s my dream for Trump to sit next to Bob. To make them sushi!” he said.

Trump has visited a Nobu restaurant in the past. He stopped at the Moscow location of the chain in 2013, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

