President Donald Trump, left, speaks with Elon Musk at the White House in a file photo dated March 14.
President Donald Trump, left, speaks with Elon Musk at the White House in a file photo dated March 14. (Roberto Schmidt - AFP / Getty Images)

White House Responds to Report Elon Musk 'Will Leave Soon'

 By Jack Davis  April 2, 2025 at 1:18pm
A new report claiming Elon Musk’s federal government interlude is ending soon has been denounced by the White House.

The report from Politico, based on sources who were not named, said Musk “will leave soon.”

The report, which referred to Musk as a “governing partner, ubiquitous cheerleader and Washington hatchet man,” added that Musk’s stepping back from his current role overseeing the Department of Governmental Efficiency would take place “in the coming weeks.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded on social media platform X.

“This ‘scoop’ is garbage,” she wrote.


“Elon Musk and President Trump have both *publicly* stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete,” she wrote.

The executive order that created DOGE said it expires on July 4, 2026.

Talk of an exit date for Musk came after President Donald Trump said Monday that Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and the owner of X,  would not serve taxpayers forever.

“I think he’s been amazing, but I also think he’s got a big company to run,” Trump said, according to USA Today.

“And at some point, he’s going to be going back. He wants to.” Trump said.

“I’d keep him as long as I could keep him,” Trump said.

“He’s a very talented guy. You know, I love very smart people. And he’s very smart, and he’s done a good job,” Trump said.

Trump said that his plan has been for DOGE to begin efforts that would be continued by his Cabinet secretaries.

Do you want to see Elon Musk continue to play a major role in the Trump administration?

“At a certain point, I think it will end, but they have also gotten a big education,” Trump said. “There’ll be a point at which the secretaries will be able to do this work and do it very, you know, as we say, with the scalpel, and that’s what we want.”

Musk’s technical status as a special government employee would, on paper, limit Musk’s tenure to late May, although his status could be changed as that date approaches.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




