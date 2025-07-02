White House Responds to Report That Mark Zuckerberg Was 'Asked to Leave' Oval Office Meeting

The White House denied a report Wednesday that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was removed from an Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump and military leaders.

NBC News reported early Wednesday that Zuckerberg “walked in unexpectedly” during a meeting about the F-47 stealth fighter jet.

“Worried that he didn’t have security clearance, officials asked the social media magnate to wait outside, two people familiar with the meeting said,” according to NBC.

The outlet also reported that a young aide entered during the meeting, “showed the president something on her laptop computer and left.”

NBC described the atmosphere as chaotic, noting that “Trump’s cellphone rang a couple of times.”

“Expecting more privacy in the meeting with the commander in chief, some of the officials came away mystified and a bit unnerved,” the outlet reported.

NBC added that the military leaders “quietly discussed among themselves whether the visitors and calls might have compromised sensitive information, with one asking whether they should be concerned about ‘spillage.’”

A senior White House official reportedly told NBC that Trump affectionately refers to the Oval Office as “Grand Central Terminal” due to the high volume of foot traffic.

NBC quoted one source familiar with the meeting as describing it as “bizarro world.”

Do you approve of Trump’s presidency so far? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2445 Votes) No: 1% (30 Votes)

Hours later, The New York Post reported that a senior White House official denied NBC’s account of Zuckerberg’s Oval Office visit.

“He was not asked to leave,” the official told The Post. “He popped in to say hello at the president’s request, and then left to wait for his meeting with POTUS to begin, which was scheduled to occur after the meeting with the pilots.”

NBC did not report any comment from Zuckerberg or Meta.

Neither outlet reported on the content of the scheduled meeting between Trump and Zuckerberg.

The New York Post and NBC each cited anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The F-47 stealth fighter is a next-generation aircraft under development for the U.S. military.

Neither outlet specified the date of the meeting.

NBC claimed “more than a dozen past and current administration officials” expressed concern that Trump’s managerial style is too informal.

The far-left network also anonymously quoted a source who found it noteworthy that Vice President J.D. Vance has been spotted drinking coffee and snacking outside the Oval Office.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.