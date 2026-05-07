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Veteran actor Mark Hamill, right, drew attention with a social media post many interpreted as a threat against President Donald Trump.
Veteran actor Mark Hamill, right, drew attention with a social media post many interpreted as a threat against President Donald Trump. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

White House Responds as 'Sick Individual' Mark Hamill Posts Trump Death Image

 By Michael Schwarz  May 7, 2026 at 11:07am
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Mark Hamill, the actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the original “Star Wars” trilogy of the 1970s and ’80s, posted an image Wednesday that got the White House’s attention.

The image, posted to Hamill’s account on the social media platform Bluesky, showed President Donald Trump lying in a grave, hands folded, with a headstone that read “Donald J. Trump, 1946-2024.”

Trump’s social media team responded by denouncing Hamill as “one sick individual.”

“If Only,” Hamill wrote, suggesting that he wished death upon the president.

“He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes,” Hamill’s post continued. “Long enough to realize he’ll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore.”

If Only-

He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes.
Long enough to realize he’ll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore.
#don_TheCON

[image or embed]

— Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 2:52 PM

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Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, the official White House Rapid Response account, known as “Rapid Response 47,” called Hamill “one sick individual.”

Then, the White House linked Hamill-style rhetoric to other disturbing events.

“These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves,” the post continued. “This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President.”

Last month, 31-year-old Cole Allen allegedly tried to assassinate Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, D.C.

The president also survived two assassination attempts in 2024.

Meanwhile, Hamill’s post almost certainly will reignite questions about what kind of speech the First Amendment protects.

Late last month, for instance, the Justice Department indicted former FBI Director James Comey in connection with his May 2025 post on the social media platform Instagram showing a seashell formation that spelled out “8647.”

The number 86 generally refers to the lethal elimination of someone or something. And 47 often refers to Trump, the 47th president.

On Sunday, Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California upped the ante by posting “86 47” on X.

Of course, federal law enforcement has precedent for action in such cases.

For instance, in 2023, FBI agents shot and killed 75-year-old Craig Celeeuw Robertson of Provo, Utah. Robertson allegedly made threats against then-President Joe Biden on Facebook. Relatives, however, described the elderly Robertson as “largely homebound” and no threat to anyone.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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