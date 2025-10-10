White House Responds After Trump Misses Out on Nobel Peace Prize: 'Politics Over Peace'

White House communications Director Steven Cheung slammed the Nobel Peace Prize Committee for ignoring President Donald Trump in awarding this year’s prize.

The prize went to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado for her fight against the government of Nicola Maduro, as noted by the New York Post.

As noted by Newsweek, the decision to bypass Trump was made before this week’s announcement that Trump, who was nominated for the award, announced he had successfully brokered a deal expected to lead to the end of the war in Gaza and the return of the hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

On Thursday, as news of the deal reached Israel, family members of Hamas hostages gathered at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, and chanted “Nobel Prize to Trump,” according to the Times of Israel.

Cheung criticized Trump being bypassed through his X account.

“President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will,” he posted.

“The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace,” he wrote.

In February, Trump said he did not expect to be awarded the peace prize.

“They will never give me a Nobel Peace Prize,” Trump said then, according to The New York Times. “It’s too bad. I deserve it, but they will never give it to me.”

A June social media post reflected Trump’s assumption that regardless of his achievements, he would not be cited for his work.

“No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do,” he wrote then, “including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!”

In his speech to the United Nations in October, he cited the Nobel Prize.

“Everyone says that I should get the Nobel Peace Prize for each one of these achievements,” he said.

“But for me, the real prize will be the sons and daughters who live to grow up with their mothers and fathers because millions of people are no longer being killed in endless and unglorious wars. What I care about is not winning prizes, it’s saving lives.”

Former President Barack Obama was given the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 after nine months in office.

“He got a prize for doing nothing,” Trump said Thursday, according to the Daily Mail.

“They gave it to Obama for absolutely nothing but destroying our country,” Trump said.

“I’ve stopped eight wars, so that’s never happened before — but they’ll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn’t do it for that, I did it because I saved a lot of lives,” he said.

