SECTIONS
Politics
Print

White House Revokes Former CIA Director John Brennan’s Security Clearance in Official Statement

By Randy DeSoto
at 2:11pm
Print

The White House announced on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has revoked former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance.

In a statement read by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, Trump said, “As the head of the executive branch and commander-in-chief, I have the unique, constitutional responsibility to protect the nation’s classified information, including by controlling access to it.”

“Today, in fulfilling that responsibility, I have decided to revoke the security clearance of John Brennan, former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.”

The president went on to explain certain high-ranking previous officials retain their security clearance after leaving office so sitting officials can consult with their predecessors on matters where they might have special insight, and as a professional courtesy.

TRENDING: Al Gore Forced to Walk Back Trump Comments After Seeing State of Environment

“Neither of these justifications supports Mr. Brennan’s continued access to classified information,” Trump declared.

“First, at this point in my administration, any benefits that senior officials might glean from consultations with Brennan are now outweighed by the risks posed by his erratic conduct and behavior,” he said.

“Second, the conduct and behavior far exceeded the limits of any professional courtesy that may have been due him.”

In a Twitter post last month, Brennan — who served as CIA director under President Barack Obama from 2013 to 2017 — labeled Trump’s performance during a joint news conference in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin as “treasonous,” adding it rose to the level of “high crimes & misdemeanors.”

In other words, the Obama administration CIA director was saying Trump should be impeached.

In the full statment, available here via Fox News, Trump also cited times when Brennan publicly lied about the activities of the country’s main intelligence service.

Do you think Trump was right to pull Brennan’s security clearance?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Mr. Brennan has a history that calls in to question his objectivity and credibility. In 2014, for example, he denied to Congress that CIA officials under his supervision had improperly accessed the computer files of congressional staffers. He told the Council on Foreign Relations that the CIA would never do such a thing. The CIA’s Inspector General however contradicted Mr. Brennan directly, concluding unequivocally that agency officials had indeed improperly accessed congressional staffers files. More recently, Mr. Brennan told Congress that the intelligence community did not make use of the so-called Steele dossier in an assessment regarding the 2016 election, an assertion contradicted by at least two other senior officials in the intelligence community, and all of the facts.

“Additionally, Mr. Brennan has recently leveraged his status as a former high-ranking official with access to highly sensitive information to make a series of unfounded and outrageous allegations – wild outbursts on the internet and television – about this Administration.  Mr. Brennan’s lying and recent conduct, characterized by increasingly frenzied commentary, is wholly inconsistent with access to the Nation’s most closely held secrets and facilitates the very aim of our adversaries, which is to sow division and chaos.

Brennan — who was hired by MSNBC/NBC News in February as a military and intelligence analyst — also attacked the president on air, including calling for members of his national security team to step down.

“I cannot understand how the national security team can continue to abide by this and how Mike Pompeo and Bolton and John Kelly can continue in their jobs,” he said.

Brennan took shots at Trump this week via Twitter.

“It’s astounding how often you fail to live up to minimum standards of decency, civility, & probity,” he wrote on Tuesday

“Seems like you will never understand what it means to be president, nor what it takes to be a good, decent, & honest person. So disheartening, so dangerous for our Nation.”

Brennan’s sentiments were in response to Trump tweeting he was glad that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fired former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Last month, Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul urged Trump to pull Brennan’s security clearance, arguing that the Obama administration official is monetizing his status.

In a speech from the Senate floor, Paul said, “My goodness, we now have the former head of the CIA, John Brennan, galavanting across TV, now being paid for his opinion, to call the president treasonous.”

“This is crazy partisanship that is driving this.”

In addition to Brennan, according to The Hill, Sanders announced that Trump is reviewing security clearances for former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, former National Security Administration Director Michael Hayden, and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, among others.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Richard Pollock

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Report: Trump to Deport Known Assassin Other Presidents Turned a Blind Eye To

Chuck Ross

Omarosa Manigault has an expression of intense interest at the briefing.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Interview Turns Brutal as Host Asks Omarosa Very Simple Questions from Her Book

Jack Davis

Donald Trump attends 'Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event at Trump Tower on January 20, 2015 in New York City.Rob Kim/Getty Images

Trump Says ‘Apprentice’ Producer Called Him To Tell the Truth About ‘N-Word’ Tapes

Joe Saunders

Donald Trump along in a picture frame.Win McNamee/Getty Images

British Prime Minister’s Comment Makes CNN’s Attack on Trump Backfire

The Western Journal

Trump DefenseHans Pennink/AP Photo

Trump Signs Bill Named After Sen. McCain, Still Finds Way To Troll Rival

Jack Davis

Sam Adams logo360b/Shutterstock

Mayor Pushing Boycott of Sam Adams Over Pro-Trump Owner Gets Wake-Up Call from the Public

The Western Journal

Andrew CuomoSeth Wenig/AP Photo

Cuomo Accidentally Confesses to Federal Crime During Speech

Chris Agee

Author and television host Bill O'Reilly attends the 'Killing Reagan' Washington DC premiere at The Newseum on October 6, 2016.Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

Bill O’Reilly Takes Strong Stance on NFL Anthem Controversy: ‘Don’t Like it, Go to Canada’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.