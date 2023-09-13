Share
White House Scrambles to Erase Evidence of Biden Misidentifying Asian President

 By Johnathan Jones  September 13, 2023 at 11:54am
Joe Biden’s official presidential social media account scrambled to delete a Monday postweet in which the president embraced his recent meeting with Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng.

Biden’s post showed the two men together, but there was a major issue with the post, which Townhall’s John Hasson pointed out.

The man pictured with Biden was not Vietnam’s president. It was actually the Vietnamese Chairman of the National Assembly, a man named Vuong Dinh Hue.

Hasson shared a screenshot of the deleted post, as well as pictures of both politicians.

“YIKES,” Hasson commented.

Biden’s tweet read, “President Vo Van Thuöng, thank you for such a productive meeting. This partnership is about unleashing our people’s potential and, with it, a range of incredible possibilities.”

The deleted post was not replaced with an accurate photo of Biden with Van Thuöng, the New York Post reported.

The screenshot of Biden’s errant post went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter:

The White House has not commented on the matter or issued a public apology to Văn Thưởng.

Biden visited Vietnam earlier this week on a diplomatic mission after a prior meeting with world leaders in India for the G20.

