After a disastrous debate appearance and a discouraging follow-up interview, it seems anything negative about President Joe Biden’s health and cognitive capabilities can be reasonably believed.

Perhaps this is why reports of a medical emergency on Air Force One went viral so quickly.

The first report was posted Friday evening to the social media platform X.

“I just received a tip from an anonymous source,” Tim Sharp wrote in his the post. “My source says that Joe Biden is currently experiencing a medical emergency on Air Force One as I type this.”

I just received a tip from an anonymous source. My source says that Joe Biden is currently experiencing a medical emergency on Air Force One as I type this. No further details are known. — Tim Sharp 🍊 🍊 🇺🇸 (@realtimsharp) July 5, 2024

Twenty minutes later, a much bigger account seconded the report.

Laura Loomer followed Sharp’s post, adding that reporters were removed from the presidential plane after Biden fell ill.

“Joe Biden is reportedly having a medical emergency on Air Force One right now,” Loomer wrote.

“Press access has been removed.”

Joe Biden is reportedly having a medical emergency on Air Force One right now. Press access has been removed. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 5, 2024

Monica Crowley, a former assistant secretary of the U.S. Treasury Department, echoed the reports minutes later.

Her post was quoted by Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who said the reported emergency raised “a lot of questions.”

If Biden is having a medical emergency at this moment — on board Air Force One or otherwise — that raises … a lot of questions. https://t.co/KgnlflGxSd — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 6, 2024

Loomer’s post alone has been seen over 14 million times. Adding in the views on both Crowley’s and Lee’s posts, the total count soars to over 20 million.

Over an hour after the original report, a top White House official scrambled to put out a denial of the rapidly-spreading posts.

Andrew Bates, White House senior deputy press secretary and deputy assistant to the president, said reports of a medical emergency were “100% false.”

Bates’ denial is not the only evidence of the president’s good health. Video from Forbes showed Biden departing Air Force One after a landing in Wilmington, Delaware, around the time of the original reports.

Despite the rapid denial and video proof, the reports of an emergency on the presidential plane burned through social media. Considering what was seen during Biden’s recent appearances, it’s easy to see why.

Biden struggled during the first presidential debate on June 27. His opponent, former President Donald Trump, ran circles around Biden as the sitting president gave mumbling responses and incoherent answers.

A Friday follow-up interview with ABCs’s George Stephanopoulos made the situation even worse. Although it was pre-recorded, the resulting broadcast was less than a win for Biden.

Prominent Democrats have even started voicing concern about Biden’s condition, with some major donors to the party withholding funds until the president steps down from his own 2024 ticket.

