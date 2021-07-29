Path 27
News
President Joe Biden speaks about American manufacturing and the American workforce after touring the Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley Operations Manufacturing Facility in Macungie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden speaks about American manufacturing and the American workforce after touring the Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley Operations Manufacturing Facility in Macungie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

White House Scrambling After Biden Claims He 'Used to Drive an 18-Wheeler'

Erin Coates July 29, 2021 at 12:49pm
Path 27

The White House struggled Wednesday to defend President Joe Biden’s claim that he “used to drive an 18-wheeler” truck.

Biden made the claim while he was visiting a Mack Truck facility in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Fox News reported.

“I used to drive an 18-wheeler, man,” Biden said. He then seemed to clarify, “I got to.”

Trending:
Simone Biles Speaks Out After Pulling Out of Team Competition

When asked about the claim, a White House spokesperson told Fox News to look at a December 1973 article in the Wilmington Evening Journal.

The article showed that Biden rode in an 18-wheeler on a 536-mile haul to Ohio.

“There is zero evidence that Biden ‘used to drive an 18 wheeler,'” Republican National Committee Research Director Zach Parkinson tweeted alongside images of the Wilmington Evening Journal article.

“The extent of Biden’s trucking experience is that he **rode in** a truck once, for one night in 1973 (he made sure to return home by plane though).”

Riding in an 18-wheeler is not the same thing as driving one.

When Fox News pointed that fact out to the White House spokesperson, they pointed to a post from the United Federation of Teachers that talked about Biden driving a school bus in the past as a summer job.

Do you think Biden just makes up what he says?

According to SchoolBusFleet.com, “Most school buses have two axles, with the bigger models having two wheels on the front axle and four wheels on the dual axle, for a total of six wheels.”

Related:
Former Obama Doc: 'Serious Stuff Going On' with Biden Will Soon Lead to Resignation or 25th Amendment

Larger coach-type buses, like motorcoaches, can have three axles, but even if there were two wheels on each axel, it would not add up to 18.

“Truck driver, coal miner, it’s all just nonsense Biden makes up because he thinks reporters won’t call him on it,” Parkinson tweeted.

Parkinson was referencing comments Biden made in 2008 when he falsely claimed to be a “hard coal miner” at the United Mine Workers’ annual fish fry.

This is just the latest in Biden’s recent gaffes as president.

In March, the White House altered a transcript after Biden mixed up the names of the president of Afghanistan and the former leader of the Pakistani military.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
NY Times Confronted by Scathing Billboard Set Up Directly Outside Paper's Headquarters
White House Scrambling After Biden Claims He 'Used to Drive an 18-Wheeler'
Numerous College Students Refuse to Cheer for United States Olympic Athletes
CDC Calls for Vaccinated Individuals with No Symptoms to Be Tested for COVID
Biden's DOJ Just Sent States a Warning About Election Audits: 'We Will Be Following This Closely'
See more...

Conversation