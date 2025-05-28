Share
With Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, by his side, President Donald Trump speaks to the press following a House Republican meeting at the U.S. Capitol on May 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
White House Sending DOGE Cuts To Congress for Rescission, Including PBS, NPR, and Foreign Aid

 By Randy DeSoto  May 28, 2025 at 3:46pm
The White House is planning to send cuts identified by the Department of Government Efficiency to Congress for rescission next week.

Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought confirmed its first rescissions package will be sent to the Hill on Monday or Tuesday, when the House is back in session.

“We will send more if they pass it,” Vought said.

He noted that his office has been in consultation with lawmakers to craft the proposal in such a way that it can pass.

Axios reported that the package will be $9.4 billion and include cutting funds to PBS, NPR, and foreign aid.

“The formal transmission of the package to Congress will start a 45-day clock for lawmakers to claw back funding that has previously been appropriated,” the outlet said.

On May 1, President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for an end to “taxpayer subsidization of biased media,” identifying PBS and NPR.

The order directed the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a nonprofit entity funded by taxpayer dollars, to cease supporting PBS and NPR. The total proposed cut to the CPB is $1.1 billion, according to Axios.

In addition to the cut to the CPB, the rescission package would also remove $8.3 billion in foreign assistance from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the African Development Foundation, Axios said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson posted Wednesday on X that Elon Musk and the DOGE team “have done INCREDIBLE work exposing waste, fraud, and abuse across the federal government – from the insanity of USAID’s spending to finding over 12 million people on Social Security who were over 120 years old.”

“The House is eager and ready to act on DOGE’s findings so we can deliver even more cuts to big government that President Trump wants and the American people demand,” he added.

The speaker further contended that the House is seeking to build on DOGE’s success.

“DOGE found savings in discretionary spending (such as funding agencies), while our One Big Beautiful Bill secured over $1.6 trillion in savings in mandatory spending (such as Medicaid),” Johnson wrote. “Both are HISTORIC and take HUGE steps toward addressing our debt and deficit.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller explained in a Tuesday post on X, “The Big Beautiful Bill is NOT an annual budget bill and does not fund the departments of government. It does not finance our agencies or federal programs.”

“Instead, it includes the single largest welfare reform in American history. Along with the largest tax cut and reform in American history. The most aggressive energy exploration in American history. And the strongest border bill in American history. All while reducing the deficit.”

During an interview with CBS that aired Sunday, Musk stated that he was disappointed with the Big Beautiful Bill, arguing it undermines the work of DOGE by increasing deficit spending, according to the Congressional Budget Office’s accounting.

“I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don’t know if it could be both,” he said.

Politico noted that the White House decision to send a rescission package to the Hill comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other conservatives criticized Congress for not acting on the DOGE cuts.

“We have a Republican Congress, and to this day, we’re at the end of May, past Memorial Day, and not one cent in DOGE cuts have been implemented by the Congress,” DeSantis said Tuesday.

“DOGE fought the swamp, and so far, the swamp has won,” he added.

Share
