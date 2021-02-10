As biologically male athletes are given the blessing of the White House to compete against females in women’s sports, White House press secretary Jen Psaki affirmed Tuesday that one group in the debate has rights.

Psaki was asked Tuesday if President Joe Biden has “a message for local school officials on dealing with these kind of disputes that are already starting to arise between, you know, trans girls who are competing and cis girls, and a level playing field? Particularly in high school sports, when it leads to college scholarships, is there any kind of messaging or clarification that the White House wants to give on the executive order?”

“I would just say that the President’s belief is that trans rights are human rights, and that’s why he signed that executive order. And in terms of the determinations by universities and colleges, I’d certainly defer to them,” she said.

TRANS RIGHTS: White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki on trans and cis girls in high school competing in sporting events: “The President’s belief is that trans rights are human rights.” pic.twitter.com/WonrtgfLgG — Forbes (@Forbes) February 10, 2021

Since Biden’s executive order bans discrimination on the basis of “gender identity,” it can be reasonably determined it will then lead to the inclusion of men who identify as women onto the sports’ teams of their choosing, given that this is one of the most oft-cited examples of gender discrimination.

This is by no means a far stretch, considering the order itself asserts that “children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.”

The order comes at a time when girls are fearful that males who are competing as transgender females are going to trample their chances for success.

Three female athletes in Connecticut filed a lawsuit that says biology, and not gender identification, should be the only basis for competing in women’s sports.

“Forcing girls to be spectators in their own sports is completely at odds with Title IX, a federal law designed to create equal opportunities for women in education and athletics,” attorney Christiana Holcomb said, according to the Associated Press. “Connecticut’s policy violates that law and reverses nearly 50 years of advances for women.”

In comments to a highly skeptical Sen. Rand Paul, education secretary nominee Miguel Cardona indicated to the Kentucky Republican last week during his confirmation hearing that transgender athletes deserve the same opportunities as other athletes.

“I think that it’s critically important to have education systems and educators respect the rights of all students, including students who are transgender, and that they are afforded the opportunities that every other student has to participate in extracurricular activities,” said Cardona, who is currently Connecticut’s education commissioner.

Paul pushed back against the comment.

“It would completely destroy girls’ athletics. The girls are being pushed out,” he said.

Paul said common sense should inform decision-making.

“Some boy that’s 6-foot-2 competing against my 5-foot-4 niece doesn’t sound very fair. I think most people in the country think it’s bizarre. … And you’re going to run the Department of Education and you’ve got no problem with it? That concerns me.”

Former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley denounced the direction Biden’s administration is heading in an Op-Ed for National Review.

“Across the sporting world, the game is being rigged against women and in favor of biological men. President Biden is the latest man to do the rigging, which is strange coming from someone billed as a defender of women,” she wrote.

“In one of his first acts as president, he signed an executive order paving the way for a federal mandate that all schools receiving federal funding let biological men play on women’s sports teams. The order was framed as a matter of transgender rights. But really, it was an attack on women’s rights,” she continued, noting that biology cannot be ignored in favor of politics.

“The world’s fastest female sprinter has nine Olympics medals, but nearly 300 high-school boys are still faster than her. In states where biological boys compete against girls, the girls almost always lose — not just the match, but also possible college scholarships and a lifetime of success in their favorite sport. Their chance to shine is being stolen,” she wrote.

Haley said it is time to stand up for the rights of females.

“Justice and equality are on the line, and common sense is just as important as compassion,” she wrote. “Women haven’t run this race only to find we never had a chance to win.”

