SECTIONS
News
Print

White House Shakeup Underway as Stephanie Grisham Abruptly Out as Press Secretary

×
By Erin Coates
Published April 7, 2020 at 9:01am
Print

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is stepping down from her position and rejoining the first lady’s office as chief of staff and spokeswoman for Melania Trump.

Grisham will be taking over for Lindsay Reynolds who served as the first lady’s chief of staff until she resigned earlier this week to “spend time with her family,” according to Melania Trump’s statement.

“I am excited to welcome Stephanie back to the team in this new role,” Trump said.

“She has been a mainstay and true leader in the Administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as Chief of Staff.”

She added, “I appreciate all that Lindsay Reynolds did over the past three years, and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

TRENDING: Nurse's Viral Video on Hospital's Mask Shortage Was a Complete Lie - And the Media Fell for It

Prior to becoming the press secretary, Grisham worked as the communications director for Melania Trump.

“I continue to be honored to serve both the President and the First Lady in the Administration,” Grisham said in the statement.

“My replacements will be announced in the coming days and I will stay in the West Wing to help with a smooth transition for as long as needed.”

Grisham only served as press secretary for nine months, taking over for Sarah Sanders when she resigned last year.

Are you surprised by Grisham didn't last longer as press secretary?

Her departure leaves an opening for Trump’s fourth press secretary of his first term.

Unlike Sanders and her predecessor Sean Spicer, Grisham did not hold any traditional media briefings and instead communicated through interviews, statements and tweets, Fox News reported.

Daily briefings have only recently returned in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

This latest White House shakeup comes as Mark Meadows takes over as chief of staff.

Axios reported last week that Grisham may be on the outs because Meadows was already meeting with potential new White House press secretaries, but when asked, Grisham seemed unaware of the change.

RELATED: Stock Market Rockets to Highest Level in Weeks

“Sounds like more palace intrigue to me, but I’ve also been in quarantine,” she told the publication.

“If true, how ironic that the press secretary would hear about being replaced in the press.”

Grisham had been in self-quarantine after a potential exposure to the novel coronavirus at Mar-a-Lago, NPR reported.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Poll: Trump Is a Better Leader Than Biden During Coronavirus Pandemic
Alec Baldwin Calls Trump Voters 'Mentally Ill'
Lindsey Graham, Head of Foreign Appropriations Subcommittee, Vows WHO Will Get No Funding from US
National Intelligence Chief Slams Adam Schiff for 'Politicizing the Intelligence Community' with His New Push
Trump Calls Out WHO's Ties to China, Vows To Give US Funding 'A Good Look'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×