White House Shares Comprehensive List of Americans Killed or Maimed by Iran Since 1979

The White House published an article Monday on its official website detailing “decades of terrorism against American citizens” by Iran, just days after President Donald Trump announced “Operation Epic Fury,” which took out the nation’s top leadership.

The list included dozens of examples, ranging from the infamous U.S. embassy hostage crisis from 1979 to bombings and kidnappings during the 1980s, all the way up to June of 2025, when Iran attacked three U.S. bases in Syria and two in Iraq.

The White House article also called out Iran for various suicide and car bombings, the murder of American military members and citizens, the killing of diplomats, and plots to assassinate U.S. leadership.

“For nearly half a century, the Islamic Republic of Iran — the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism — has killed and maimed American citizens and service members through its own forces and proxy militias,” the article read. “More Americans have been killed by Iran than any other terrorist regime on Earth.”

“President Donald J. Trump is doing what Presidents over the last five decades have refused to do — eliminate the threat once and for all,” the article continued.

“By destroying Iran’s missiles, annihilating their navy, and ensuring they can never obtain a nuclear weapon, the Trump Administration’s bold and decisive action is protecting American lives and advancing American interests.”

The administration has stated that the fighting, which began on Saturday, was aimed at pressuring regime change.

Officials have also asserted that the campaign will not last years, like other U.S. interventions, because it will involve a quicker exit strategy for American forces.

In a message delivered at 2:30 a.m. ET Saturday, Trump told the Iranian people to take cover during the attacks, then encouraged them to take control of their government.

“When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take,” he said. “This will be probably your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it. No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight.”

In addition to regime change, the commander-in-chief said the attacks were aimed at preventing Iran from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon and at hobbling its long-range missile capabilities.

“Now you have a president who is giving you what you want, so let’s see how you respond,” Trump added. “America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force.”

