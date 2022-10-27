White House Shows Total Denial of Reality with Response to Fetterman's Debate Disaster

When someone completely refuses to acknowledge the reality that’s staring them in the face, it’s generally for one of three reasons: dishonesty, lack of perception or understanding, or something psychologically diagnosable — schizophrenia, for instance.

Sometimes, it has something to do with a river in Egypt.

In this particular instance, denial seemed to be in play when White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a reporter that President Joe Biden was looking forward to working with Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman after he wins his battle with Dr. Mehmet Oz to represent the Keystone State in the U.S. Senate.

I mean, what else was she going to say, after Tuesday night’s debate performance turned independent voters toward Oz and Democratic voters toward ABF — Anyone But Fetterman? She can’t just acknowledge that Fetterman all but lost the race with that performance, or attack his campaign for letting him get up on that stage to begin with.

She might have wanted to. Heck, she probably wanted to.

But she works in the White House for a Democratic president, we’re less than two weeks out from Election Day, and the economy isn’t looking too hot right now. It’s a bad time to get yourself fired.

In her Wednesday news conference, Jean-Pierre admitted that she didn’t know whether her boss had actually watched the Fetterman-Oz debate, and that she actually “went to the Oval” to find out, anticipating being asked about it. Biden was too busy for her, apparently.

She hadn’t spoken to him, but that didn’t prevent her from speaking for him.

“You know, the president looks forward to working with the lieutenant governor when he is — when he is in the Senate,” she said, according to the White House transcript of her statement. “And so, we — to continue to lower costs and continue to deliver for the middle-class family.

“I could say also that, you know, in his conversations that he’s had with Lt. Gov. Fetterman, he finds the lieutenant governor to be a strong and authentic advocate for the middle class. And, as you know, he has traveled many times to Pennsylvania and they’ve had events together. And he’s looking forward, again, to work — to continue to work with him.”

On the assumption that most of The Western Journal’s readers do not live under rocks, I won’t go into detail about what a disaster the debate was for Fetterman. However, if you’ve been out of the loop on that, you can catch up here.

And here. And here. And here. And … well, you get the picture.

You can watch her answers here:







To her credit, Jean-Pierre would not put the president on the record as saying Democrats would hold the Senate. That was probably wise.

She did, however, double down on Biden’s “looking forward” to working with Fetterman in the Senate after shrugging off the speech and hearing issues that were on full display during Tuesday’s debate as “not at all [having to do with] cognitive function.”

“[Biden] looks forward to working with the lieutenant governor in the future — and — and sees him as an authentic individual who is fighting every day for the middle class, and finds him incredibly impressive.”

Denial ain’t just a river in Egypt, Mr. President. But hey, I hope you really enjoy looking forward to working with Fetterman in the Senate.

Because looking forward to it is as close to that reality as you’re likely ever to get.

