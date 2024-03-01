The West has a long tradition of being kind to strangers.

Leviticus 19:34, for example, says, “You shall treat the stranger who sojourns with you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God.”

This kindness shouldn’t extend to strangers who break into your house expecting to be fed, housed, schooled and given free medical care and jobs.

When you don’t even call the strangers what they are — strangers — it opens the door to a twisted form of charity that may as well be called extortion with the American taxpayer as the victim. That’s exactly what the Biden administration is doing — extorting taxpayers. And they need more money to keep up the scam.

Yesterday, the White House Briefing Room posted a fact sheet attempting to resurrect a $20 billion Senate bill, a “bipartisan agreement” that “would provide critical resources at the border and significant policy changes.”

Buried in the document’s second to the last paragraph was a word that let the cat out of the bag. Instead of calling illegal immigrants “migrants” or even “asylum seekers,” the Biden administration now wants to call them “newcomers.”

“The bill also includes $1.4 billion for cities and states who are providing critical services to newcomers, and would expedite work permits for people who are in the country and qualify,” the fact sheet stated.

The House Republicans were quick to respond with a post on X. “The Biden White House is now referring to illegal immigrants as ‘newcomers.’ Joe Biden is not serious about stopping the illegal immigration into the United States. This is a catastrophe by design.”

The Biden White House is now referring to illegal immigrants as “newcomers.” Joe Biden is not serious about stopping the illegal immigration into the United States. This is a catastrophe by design. pic.twitter.com/Q7wB62uxsJ — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) February 29, 2024

“Catastrophe by design” is right on the money — the money the Biden administration aims to get from you.

The wording of the document goes to show that Democrats have no intention of securing the border. The White House is not serious about stopping illegal immigration. They don’t see it as a massive problem in the same way average Americans do.

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren hit the nail on the head when she pointed out that, “‘Democrats don’t want to fix the problem,” because illegal immigrants “secure their power” — or so they hope.

“Make no mistake, these Democrats — these mayors, these governors, these leaders– they don’t actually want to secure the border, they simply want more federal funding as they welcome in more migrants and more illegal immigrants,” Lahren told Sky News host James Morrow.

“There are Americans that have been pushed out of shelters and pushed out of housing to house illegal immigrants,” Lahren continued.

“All of this is an abomination — it all starts with poor leadership. The Democrats don’t want to fix the problem because they want to keep themselves in power, and they know by ushering in millions of illegals, giving them voting rights and amnesty, that’s their way to secure their power for generations or eternity to come,” Lahren said. Why else would they want to keep the border wide open?

The fact sheet also notes that Border Patrol “staffing has remained roughly flat over the last four years, despite border encounters increasing by 250 percent over the same period.” Taken as a fact, the information begs the question as to why it has increased so much on Biden’s watch — because he wanted it to.

The same holds for asylum officer staffing which “has remained stagnant over the last four years and there is an insufficient number of asylum officers to do initial screenings. As a result, each asylum case generally takes 5 to 7 years to be heard and adjudicated.”

The Biden administration wants to “add an additional 4,300 Asylum Officers and it would make the asylum process faster and fairer.” It would also make illegal immigration the status quo by inviting more and more immigrants to make the trek to the Land of Plenty.

If this keeps up, it will soon be the Land of the Forgotten Dream — the American Dream. Maybe then the illegal immigrants will stop coming. Why would they want to be strangers in a land of no dreams?

