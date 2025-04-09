White House Shuts Down Reporters with 'Pronouns in Their Bio'

The White House is putting its foot down with transgender ideology.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that on several recent occasions, President Donald Trump’s senior press aides have refused questions from reporters who include pronouns in their email signatures.

The White House Rapid Response account on social media platform X shared the Times story, which was titled “Pronouns in Bio? You May Not Get a Response From the White House.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Times, “As a matter of policy, we do not respond to reporters with pronouns in their bios.”

The policy extends to agencies like the Department of Government Efficiency. Senior Advisor Katie Miller told the Times, “As a matter of policy, I don’t respond to people who use pronouns in their signatures as it shows they ignore scientific realities and therefore ignore facts.

“This applies to all reporters who have pronouns in their signature,” she said in another email to the outlet.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re familiar with the practice the White House is now shunning.

Since transgender ideology infected mainstream culture, a sign of solidarity with that warped belief system has been to list pronouns on email work signatures or social media biographies.

Pronouns could be listed as “he/him,” “she/her,” or extend to the more radical examples of “they/them,” even delving into the realm of made-up words for pronouns, like “xe/xer.”

Even if the individual does not personally embrace transgenderism in fulfilling the delusion, announcing one’s pronouns is an indication of sympathy with and adherence to the cause of bodily harm, affirmation of mental illness, and delusion.

Leavitt put it plainly in saying, “Any reporter who chooses to put their preferred pronouns in their bio clearly does not care about biological reality or truth and therefore cannot be trusted to write an honest story.”

Indeed, leftists who embrace transgenderism do not care about biology, reality, or truth.

If one disregards the truth to embrace transgender ideology, they will certainly disregard it in reporting on the Trump administration.

As the Times noted, this newest policy is consistent with Trump’s goal of eradicating woke efforts to promote transgenderism.

On Inauguration Day, Trump signed an executive order declaring there are only two sexes.

The definitions from this order extended to another order changing U.S. military standards, effectively keeping transgenders from enlisting.

On Feb. 5, another order kept transgender athletes out of women’s sports.

These executive orders will create monumental change for the better, but the White House and Trump understand that the culture of the administration must also change to eradicate this mind virus.

Tuesday’s news signifies this administration is taking every step against it.

