White House Slams 'Short-Sighted' Zelenskyy for Refusing to Sign Deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told his senior officials to avoid signing a proposal from the United States allowing the nation to gain access to Ukrainian rare earth minerals.

Zelenskyy viewed the offer as overly centered on American interests, according to a Sunday report from the Associated Press.

“I didn’t let the ministers sign a relevant agreement because in my view it is not ready to protect us, our interest,” Zelenskyy told the outlet.

The deal would reportedly allow Americans to access Ukraine’s vast supply of rare earth minerals in exchange for past funding by the Biden administration and future aid from the Trump administration.

Zelenskyy met with Vice President J.D. Vance on Friday in Munich, Germany, during a broader defense conference.

Zelenskyy reportedly wanted security guarantees to deter future Russian aggression, according to the Associated Press, a provision which Vance would not guarantee.

“For me is very important the connection between some kind of security guarantees and some kind of investment,” Zelenskyy added to the Associated Press.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had given the Ukrainian government the proposal during his visit to Kyiv on Wednesday.

White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes remarked in a statement that “President Zelenskyy is being short-sighted about the excellent opportunity the Trump administration has presented to Ukraine.”

Hughes said that the deal would let American taxpayers “recoup” the billions in funds and other assistance provided to Ukraine over the past three years.

He believes the deal would also improve the Ukrainian economy.

Hughes said that the Trump administration thinks “binding economic ties with the United States will be the best guarantee against future aggression and an integral part of lasting peace.”

He added that “the U.S. recognizes this, the Russians recognize this, and the Ukrainians must recognize this.”

Zelenskyy reportedly told Vance that he wants Ukraine to be in a “strong position” when negotiations start.

He believes such a situation would allow for a lasting peace.

Zelenskyy desired for European officials to play a role in the talks.

But Gen. Keith Kellogg, the Trump administration’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has isolated European officials from the negotiations, according to the Associated Press.

“You can have the Ukrainians, the Russians, and clearly the Americans at the table talking,” Kellogg said at an event during the Munich conference, per the outlet.

“I’m a school of realism,” he said when asked whether Europeans would be involved.

“I think that’s not going to happen.”

