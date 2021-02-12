Login
White House Spokesman Suspended After Threatening Female Journalist

By Cameron Arcand
Published February 12, 2021 at 1:25pm
Following the publication of this article, T.J. Ducklo and the White House announced his resignation from the Biden administration. This story remains below as originally published:

A deputy press secretary for the Biden administration reportedly verbally harassed a Politico reporter, and the staffer is now facing suspension.

TJ Ducklo’s relationship with Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond was made public by People magazine, but Politico’s Tara Palmeri picked the story up, making Ducklo furious, Vanity Fair reported.

“I will destroy you,” Ducklo said, according to Vanity Fair.

In addition to the threat to ruin Palmeri’s reputation for publishing the story regarding his personal life, he reportedly made several other inappropriate and threatening comments to her, even going as far as to call her “jealous” of the relationship.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki released a statement about the incident, which resulted in Ducklo’s being suspended for one week without pay. The action was only taken after the story went public.

TRENDING: Lindsey Graham: 'I Don't Know How Kamala Harris Doesn't Get Impeached' if the GOP Takes Over the House

“TJ Ducklo has apologized to the reporter, with whom he had a heated conversation about his personal life. He is the first to acknowledge this is not the standard of behavior set out by the President,” Psaki tweeted. “In addition to his initial apology, he has sent the reporter a personal note expressing his profound regret.”

“With the approval of the White House Chief of Staff, he has been placed on a one-week suspension without pay. In addition, when he returns, he will no longer be assigned to work with any reporters at Politico.”

At Friday’s media briefing, only five of the 66 questions from reporters were about Ducklo, according to conservative pundit Curtis Houck.

RELATED: Biden Takes Advantage of Parkland School Shooting Anniversary to Call for 3 Major Gun Control Moves

“I am not saying that’s acceptable, but I just want to be clear that it was not an issue related to the White House or a White House policy or anything along those lines,” Psaki answered when CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked.

The week-long suspension goes directly against what President Joe Biden said while swearing in federal employees on day one of his administration.

“I’m not joking when I say this: If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot,” Biden said.

Based on Ducklo’s behavior, it would make sense for him to be fired by Biden’s (and most workplaces’) standards. Americans will have to wait and see if the White House decides to increase the consequences.

