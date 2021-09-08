Path 27
News

White House Staffers Can't Bear to Watch 'Gaffe Machine' Biden, So They Mute His Speeches: Report

 By Jack Davis  September 8, 2021 at 10:29am
Path 27

Everyone knows the instinct: When you see a train wreck or other calamity about to happen, there is a natural reaction to turn away from the carnage about to transpire.

Welcome to the world of the White House every time President Joe Biden opens his mouth in public, according to a new report from Politico.

Some in the White House reportedly cannot bear to hear a carefully crafted message blunted by the messenger, and either mute or turn off Biden’s remarks, unable to bear the suspense of what will go wrong this time.

Chief on the list of things that make White House aides tremble is that the president might say an unscripted word in response to a question, undoing all the work that went into his prepared remarks.

“I know people who habitually don’t watch it live for that reason,” a current official told Politico.

Trending:
Biden Tells Israeli Government He's Reversing Trump's Jerusalem Move Despite Its Strong Objections

As noted by Fox News, Biden has made it clear he comes out to speak publicly after being told what to do and say.

Is Joe Biden mentally competent enough to be president?

“Ladies and gentlemen, they gave me a list here. The first person I was instructed to call on was Kelly O’Donnell from NBC,” Biden said at a news conference last month.

According to Fox News, Biden has “implied that his handlers set the rules” and his conduct is “leading observers to ponder who is actually calling the shots behind the scenes.”

Related:
Biden Forgets Key Moments of Daughter's Wedding: 'My Mind Is Going Blank Now'

Biden again covered himself with criticism when he gave an update on Hurricane Ida as the storm was nearing landfall.

“I’m not — I’m not supposed to take any questions but go ahead,” Biden told Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

“Mr. President, on Afghanistan-” Jacobs began.

“I’m not going to answer on Afghanistan now,” Biden interrupted before turning around.

The president eventually made headlines for walking away from the media.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Leaked Docs at Google Expose 'Anti-Racism' Initiative: Ben Shapiro Listed in 'White Supremacy Pyramid'
Obama Fearmongers in New Recall Ad: Vote for Newsom or Your Kids Will Be Put 'At Risk'
Sister of 9/11 Pilot Says She's Filled with 'Rage' Over What Biden Is Doing
Congressman: Fauci Must Resign Now That 'Smoking Gun' Documents Prove 'He Lied to the American People'
Protesters Give Kamala Harris an Unfriendly Welcome as She Campaigns for Gavin Newsom
See more...

Conversation