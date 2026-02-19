White House Successfully Pressures NYC Hospital to End Its So-Called Gender Affirming Care Program for Children

A major New York City hospital has ended its program to “transform” boys into girls and vice versa.

NYU Langone Health made the announcement Tuesday, according to The New York Times.

“Given the recent departure of our medical director, coupled with the current regulatory environment, we made the difficult decision to discontinue our Transgender Youth Health Program,” a NYU Langone representative said.

“We are committed to helping patients in our care manage this change. This does not impact our pediatric mental health care programs, which will continue,” the representative said.

NYU Langone, a major hub for child transition, announced today they are stopping the practice due to pressure from the Trump Administration! Thank you for protecting kids, President Trump. This is so big. Mamdani had previously stated he would turn NYC into a trans sanctuary… pic.twitter.com/nIxj8rqsrX — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) February 19, 2026

The report said the program had stopped admitting new patients a year ago after President Donald Trump said he would crack down on the so-called “gender-affirming care” industry.

As noted by National Review, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced in December that Medicaid and Medicare funding could be withheld from hospitals that performed what are labeled “gender-affirming care.”

The end of NYU Langone’s program came as Baystate Health, a major health care provider in western Massachusetts, said it would no longer prescribe hormone treatments to transgender patients under 18, according to the New York Post.

BREAKING: Manhattan hospital NYU Langone Health shuts down its program providing “gender-affirming care” for minors. 🍿🐸🇺🇸 SHARE! Follow @RealAxelVasa273 pic.twitter.com/rDL8ntYHDG — Real Axel Vasa General (@RealAxelVasa273) February 19, 2026

Baystate Health said it would refer patients to local facilities for their prescriptions.

“This decision offers patients the specialized expertise and continuity of care they need and deserve and reflects the evolving regulatory landscape that threatens hundreds of millions of dollars in hospital Medicaid and Medicare funding,” a representative said.

Shortly after taking office in January 2025, Trump issued an Executive Order saying his administration would fight “chemical and surgical mutilation” of children.

“Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions. This dangerous trend will be a stain on our Nation’s history, and it must end,” Trump wrote then.

🇺🇸 PRESIDENT TRUMP: “It doesn’t matter how many surgeries you have or how many chemicals you inject. If you are born with male DNA in every cell of your body, you will never be a woman.” pic.twitter.com/W1s0zLFiaK — Coinvo (@Coinvo) February 14, 2026

“Countless children soon regret that they have been mutilated and begin to grasp the horrifying tragedy that they will never be able to conceive children of their own or nurture their children through breastfeeding,” Trump wrote.

“Moreover, these vulnerable youths’ medical bills may rise throughout their lifetimes, as they are often trapped with lifelong medical complications, a losing war with their own bodies, and, tragically, sterilization,” Trump wrote.

“Accordingly, it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures,” the order read.

